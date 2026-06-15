Rolls-Royce SMR was chosen for Sweden’s nuclear project by Videberg Kraft, which is owned by the state-owned utility Vattenfall AB and the industrial energy consortium Industrikraft i Sverige AB, following a rigorous process that began in 2022.

Rolls-Royce SMR will deliver three Small Modular Reactors on Sweden’s west coast.

The news comes on the heels of recent contract wins in the U.K. and the Czech Republic for their first SMRs.

The International Atomic Energy Agency recently said nuclear energy is attracting growing interest worldwide.

U.S.-listed shares of Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) were in the spotlight on Monday after the company’s unit secured a contract to supply nuclear power reactors to Sweden in a landmark pact, giving it a first-mover advantage in the largest Nordic market.

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At the time of writing, RYCEY stock traded nearly 4% higher, hitting its highest level since March 2026.

Rolls-Royce: Sweden’s First Nuclear Power Supplier In Over 40 Years

Rolls-Royce SMR was chosen for the nuclear project by Videberg Kraft, which is owned by the state-owned Swedish utility Vattenfall AB and the industrial energy consortium Industrikraft i Sverige AB, following a rigorous process that began in 2022. The company will deliver three small modular reactors (SMRs) that will supply nuclear energy to the country’s west coast.

According to a statement by Sweden’s Nuclear Industry Association, Rolls-Royce will help add 1,500 megawatts electrical (MWe) of clean baseload capacity to the country’s energy system. The first Swedish SMR unit is expected to be operational by the mid-2030s.

The news comes on the heels of recent contract wins in the U.K. and the Czech Republic for its first SMRs.

“Rolls-Royce SMR has now been successful in every competitively tendered SMR selection process in Europe, and it is now very well placed to become a market leader globally,” said Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO, Rolls-Royce plc.

Global Energy Consumption Soars

Global energy consumption has reached a record high this year, driven by the rapid buildout of data center infrastructure to power artificial intelligence and extreme weather.

While fossil fuel-based energy has dominated the landscape, nuclear energy is poised to make a comeback due to its high power output and low carbon emissions, making it an environmentally safer option. The International Atomic Energy Agency recently said nuclear energy, which accounts for only 10% of global electricity production, is attracting growing interest worldwide.

What Retail Traders Think About RYCEY

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on RYCEY turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the last 24 hours, amid high message volumes.

One user on the platform said they wouldn't be surprised to see the stock rise fivefold as the company’s nuclear ambitions continue to scale.

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RYCEY stock has risen more than 16% so far this year, and nearly 45% over the last 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500.

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