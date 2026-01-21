The airline’s official X account said that Ryanair CEO, Michael O’Leary will “address/undress Elon Musk’s Twitter tantrum” at a press conference on Jan. 21.

Ryanair has continued the online brawl between Elon Musk and its CEO Michael O’Leary as the airline in a post on X said that its CEO O’Leary will address the recent comments made by the world’s richest man Musk in a press conference on Wednesday.

The airline’s official X account said that Ryanair CEO, Michael O’Leary will “address/undress Elon Musk’s Twitter tantrum” at a press conference on Jan. 21, describing Musk’ latest comments as ‘Twitshit’.

“Musk knows even less about airline ownership rules than he does about aircraft aerodynamics,” said Michael O’Leary in the post.

The airline also said that it is launching a “Great Idiots seat sale especially for Elon and any other idiots on X.”

Ryanair joined the online sparring last week. In response to a post asking what piece of propaganda it would never fall for, the airline replied bluntly, "Wi-Fi on planes."

Weeks Long Feud

The feud between the two leaders erupted last week after O’Leary said he wouldn’t consider installing SpaceX’s Starlink internet for the budget airline’s fleet because of fuel costs from the weight and drag of the antenna mounted on the roof of the cabin. Musk called O’Leary ‘misinformed’ who in return called him an ‘idiot’.

"I would pay no attention whatsoever to Elon Musk — he's an idiot," O'Leary said, adding that while Musk is "very wealthy," he is "still an idiot."

Musk fired back on X late last week, calling O'Leary "an utter idiot" and suggesting he be fired. That exchange prompted users to suggest that Musk simply buy the airline himself and implement the changes.

This week, Musk posted a poll on X asking users whether he should buy Ryanair and "restore a Ryan as their rightful ruler." Nearly 78% of respondents voted in favor, while the rest voted against.

O’Leary Reign At Ryanair

O'Leary has built the airline into the biggest budget carrier in the region over several decades at the job. He is also among the top 10 shareholders in the airline.

Recently he was awarded a major bonus package for achieving certain performance metrics on the stock. The U.S.-listed stock of Ryanair has risen 62% over the past year.

Musk’s Previous Polls

Musk has polled his followers in the past on various matters ranging from whether Tesla should accept Dogecoin as payment for its electric vehicles to if he should sell some stake in the carmaker.

In 2022, he polled users on whether they wanted an edit button to edit their tweets on then called Twitter now X, shortly after revealing stake in the social media platform.

After acquiring the platform, Musk polled whether he should step down as the head of the company. Musk later hired Linda Yaccarino to replace him as CEO in May 2023.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around RYAAY trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Retail sentiment around SPACEX trended in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

