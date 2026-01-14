Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary cited the impact of fuel costs from having Starlink equipment on board the company’s aircraft.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) CEO Michael O'Leary has reportedly turned down the possibility of the airline equipping its aircraft with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service.

In an interview with Reuters, O’Leary cited the impact of fuel costs from having Starlink equipment on board the company’s aircraft. He also cited the short length of Ryanair’s flights as another reason not to install Elon Musk’s Starlink.

“You need to put antenna on fuselage it comes with a 2% fuel ⁠penalty because of ​the weight and ​drag. We don't think ‍our ⁠passengers are willing to pay for WiFi for an average ⁠1-hour flight,” O'Leary said in the interview.

