RVNL is trading below all major moving averages, with technical indicators signaling continued weakness and key support seen at ₹315.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shares are under selling pressure ahead of the company’s earnings report on August 12.

RVNL has not managed to break back above its 50-day, 100-day, or 200-day exponential moving averages, with the long-term 200-day EMA still a distant target.

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal said the technicals aren’t offering much relief either as the Parabolic SAR continues to signal weakness, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is still firmly in the red, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), sitting at 38.79, suggests the stock is under bearish pressure but not yet cheap enough to be considered oversold.

Pal said immediate support lies at ₹315, with major support at ₹300.

On the upside, immediate resistance is at ₹355–₹360, followed by ₹380. He added that the stock would need to close above ₹350–₹360 on a weekly basis for any short-term upside momentum to emerge.

Pal noted that in the short term, the stock is showing no signs of a correction phase and must sustain above ₹350 for a meaningful recovery.

For long-term investors, significant dips could be considered buying opportunities, particularly if results are strong and the rally holds, potentially allowing the stock to retest its previous highs of ₹450–₹460 within three to six months.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

RVNL’s stock has declined 19.3% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<