Rumble’s Northern Data acquisition is expected to be finalized in mid-June.

On Monday, Rumble said Northern Data shareholders tendered more than 8.1 million shares in its exchange offer.

Once the deal closes, Rumble will gain Northern Data’s high-performance computing assets and European data centers.

Last week, Rumble signed a multi-year deal with Together AI to deploy Nvidia’s HGX B300 Blackwell systems.

Rumble, Inc. (RUM) stock extended its rally into the overnight session on Monday as the company said it is moving closer to completing its previously announced acquisition of Northern Data AG after securing 85.2% of the latter’s outstanding share capital through an exchange offer.

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As the deal moves forward, Rumble is shifting from a video platform into a company focused on AI and high-performance computing infrastructure.

RUM Secures Over 85% Stake

On Monday, Rumble said that Northern Data shareholders tendered over 8.1 million shares through the exchange process, pushing total secured ownership to roughly 85.2% of Northern Data shares.

Those tenders represented roughly 46% of the shares that were not already committed under existing support agreements. The company said the final acceptance period for the share exchange proposal ended on June 1, after which investors could no longer tender shares into the offer.

The acquisition is expected to close in mid-June. After the deal is completed, Rumble will take ownership of Northern Data’s high-performance computing assets and its data center network in Europe.

Rumble stock edged 0.4% higher overnight, ahead of Tuesday.

How Will The Deal Benefit RUM?

Rumble's planned acquisition of Northern Data, announced in November, will significantly expand its cloud computing business by adding about 22,400 Nvidia AI chips, including advanced H100 and H200 GPUs, as well as access to Northern Data’s data centers in Europe and the U.S.

Rumble has also secured a deal with Tether, which plans to purchase up to $150 million in GPU computing services over two years following the acquisition. In addition, Rumble also has a $100 million advertisement commitment from Tether over a two-year period, which begins in the first fiscal quarter of this year.

Separately, last week Rumble secured a multi-year commercial agreement with Together AI to deploy Nvidia's HGX B300 Blackwell systems, one of the latest generations of AI-focused hardware. The partnership gives Rumble exposure to enterprise customers seeking large-scale computing power.

In addition, Rumble provides video streaming and cloud services for Truth Social, the social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) and associated with President Donald Trump.

RUM Retail Traders’ View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in “bullish” territory with a 1,146% surge in message volume over 24 hours.

A user said, “Pretty good start to 2026 for RUMBLE. Landed two cloud contracts. Tether for $250 mm and now TogetherAi for $270 mm. Thats +$500 incremental revenue. Excited to see what other cloud contracts we land with our newly acquired 9 DATA CENTERS, 22k $NVDA GPUs, and 300k CPUs post Northern Data acquisition.

Another user said, “I see a possible near-term short squeeze into the low to mid $20s. $RUM ability to hold that level will depend upon massive New Institutional Buyers. Those buyers, IMHO, won't come in unless Rumble Posts Actually and sustainable Revenue Growth. Very soon it will be ‘Prove it to Me’.”

RUM stock has gained over 24% year-to-date.

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