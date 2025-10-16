The stock, which received 104x bids over the shares offered, listed at ₹620 on the NSE

Rubicon Research made a strong debut on the primary indices on Thursday, listing at a 28% premium.

Shares of the pharmaceutical company opened at ₹620 on the NSE, representing a 27.84% gain over its IPO price of ₹485 per share. It debuted at ₹620.10 on the BSE, up 27.86%.

At the time of writing, the stock was trading at ₹600.55 on the NSE and ₹601.1 on the BSE.

Overwhelming Investor Response

The pharmaceutical company launched its ₹1,377.5-crore IPO for subscription between October 9 and October 13, witnessing robust participation across investor categories.

The issue was subscribed 104 times overall, with non-institutional investors (NIIs) bidding 97.61 times, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 130.26 times, and retail investors 35.47 times. The IPO was priced between ₹461 and ₹485 per share with a lot size of 30 shares.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹877.5 crore by General Atlantic Singapore RR, whose holding will decline to around 35% post-listing.

The issue received strong anchor backing of ₹619 crore from global and domestic investors, including Goldman Sachs, HDFC Mutual Fund, Fidelity Funds, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Amansa Holdings, and Aranda Investments.

Proceeds of about ₹310 crore from the fresh issue will be utilized for debt repayment, inorganic growth, and general corporate purposes.

The offering is being managed by JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, and SBI Capital Markets, with MUFG Intime India serving as the registrar.

Brokerages Bullish But Flag Reliance On US Market

JM Financial: Rubicon Research stands out for its leadership in high-value U.S. generic and specialty pharmaceutical markets, backed by integrated R&D, manufacturing, and regulatory strengths. The acquisition of U.S.-based Validus has enhanced its margins, efficiency, and direct access to prescribers, while a strong product pipeline and steady FDA approvals reinforce its growth outlook.

However, the stock’s high valuation of around 60× FY25 earnings reflects ambitious growth assumptions. With over 98% of revenue coming from the U.S., the company faces market concentration, regulatory, and currency risks, along with the ongoing need for heavy R&D investment.

Still, Rubicon’s evolution from an Indian contract developer to a global specialty exporter positions it as one of the most agile mid-cap pharma stories of 2025, it said.

ICICI Direct: Rubicon reported a revenue CAGR of 80% between FY23 and FY25, driven by rising market share and the launch of new products. The company achieved healthy operating performance with EBITDA margins of 19.9% and a return on capital employed (RoCE) of 26% in FY25.

Despite these strong financials, the IPO’s valuation, 59 times P/E and 32 times EV/EBITDA at the upper price band, appears expensive given the company’s heavy reliance on U.S. revenues and related compliance risks.

Company Details

Founded in 1999, Rubicon Research is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of differentiated formulations. As of June 2025, the company had 72 ANDA and NDA approvals from the US FDA, with 66 already commercialized. It also has 17 new products awaiting approval and 63 under development, serving 96 customers, including the top three US wholesalers.

Beyond the US, Rubicon holds 48 product registrations across Australia, the UK, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, with plans to begin operations once approvals are received. The company also provides contract manufacturing services in Australia and New Zealand.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <