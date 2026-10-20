During the earnings call, RTX CEO Chris Calio said the company is preparing to ramp up missile production by expanding its supplier base, ordering equipment and addressing bottlenecks.

RTX reported third quarter adjusted EPS of $2.26, up 33% year over year, and sales of $24.97 billion, beating analyst estimates.

The company increased its 2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $7.65-$7.75 and its adjusted sales outlook to $97 billion-$97.5 billion.

RTX ended Q3 with a record $340 billion backlog after receiving more than $81 billion in new commercial and defense awards.

RTX Corporation (RTX) drew investor attention on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) results and raised its full-year 2026 outlook,while highlighting long-term demand for its missile programs and plans to increase production.

On the earnings call, RTX Chairman and CEO Chris Calio said four munitions framework agreements converted into contracts had a combined value of about $70 billion, giving Raytheon “almost a decade of demand visibility.” He said the company was working with its supply chain to increase production rates for the covered munitions by two to four times.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26, up 33% year over year, while sales increased 11% to $24.97 billion. Analysts had expected EPS of $1.78 and revenue of about $24.11 billion, according to Fiscal AI estimates.

RTX shares traded marginally in red at the time of writing.

Missile Contracts Provide Long-Term Demand Visibility

Calio said the company’s missile contracts were binding and included terms covering pricing and delivery schedules. He added that RTX had moved into the execution phase, lining up suppliers and ordering tooling and test equipment to support higher production rates.

CFO Neil Mitchill said on the earnings call that Raytheon would invest over the next two to three years to expand its supply chain, operations and capacity. He said RTX expects sales and profit contributions over the following years as production ramps toward full rate, adding that the contracts have the potential to support margin expansion at Raytheon as output scales.

RTX Raises Full-Year Outlook

“Our strong execution and operational focus in the third quarter enabled RTX to deliver double-digit organic sales growth across commercial aerospace and defense,” Calio said.

RTX raised its full-year 2026 adjusted sales outlook to $97 billion-$97.5 billion, from $95 billion-$96 billion previously. Its adjusted EPS forecast increased to $7.65-$7.75 from $7.10-$7.25. The company also raised its free cash flow outlook to $9 billion-$9.2 billion, compared with $8.5 billion-$8.75 billion previously.

Mitchill said the higher sales outlook reflected continued strength in defense, commercial original equipment (OE) sales at Collins Aerospace and higher GTF aftermarket volume at Pratt & Whitney.

Record Backlog And Strong Defense Orders

RTX ended Q3 with a record backlog of $340 billion, up 36% year over year and 18% sequentially. The company reported more than $81 billion in new commercial and defense awards during the quarter.

Calio said RTX booked nearly $59 billion in defense awards, including approximately $23 billion for Tomahawk and more than $14 billion for AMRAAM as framework agreements were converted into multi-year production contracts. He also said the company signed multi-year contracts for SM-6 and SM-3 Block IB earlier in October.

Calio added that output across RTX’s critical munitions increased more than 90% year over year. He said that the company was working with the Department of Defense to remove production bottlenecks and increase capacity.

How Retail Views RTX

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RTX improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, amid ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours. RTX was also one of the trending tickers in the platform at the time of writing.

Despite the earnings beat and raised full-year outlook, one Stocktwits user commented that RTX had seen “not a big pop from earnings.”

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Another user argued that RTX shares should be trading at $225 or higher, calling the stock a “major buy” following the company’s earnings beat and raised full-year outlook.

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RTX shares have gained over 5% year-to-date.

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