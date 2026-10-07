Range Resources surged to its highest level since June 2015 following its acquisition by EQT, while Rubrik continued its rally into a sixth session.

Range Resources shareholders will receive 0.987 EQT shares for each share they own.

Existing EQT shareholders will own about 73% of the combined company, while Range Resources shareholders will own the remaining 27%.

Wedbush raised its price target on RBRK stock to $150 from $120 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating, according to The Fly.

Range Resources (RRC) and Rubrik (RBRK) drew significant investor attention on Monday after both stocks hit fresh milestones.

RRC’s rally was driven by news of EQT Corp.’s (EQT) acquisition of the natural gas company, while Wedbush raised Rubrik’s price target, citing growing cybersecurity demand.

RRC shares surged 17% on the news, climbing to their highest levels since June 2015. RBRK stock gained 5% to an all-time high. The stock was also tracking a sixth straight day of gains.

EQT-RRC To Establish $50B Natural Gas Behemoth

EQT Corp. announced the acquisition of Range Resources in an all-stock transaction, in a bid to become “America’s largest and only vertically integrated natural gas producer”, with a combined enterprise value exceeding $50 billion.

As part of the agreement, Range shareholders will receive 0.987 EQT shares for each share they own. Existing EQT shareholders will own about 73% of the combined company, while Range Resources investors will hold the remaining 27%. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

EQT expects the merger to generate $325 million in annual savings within two years, potentially exceeding $600 million over the longer term. The company also projects about $20 billion in cumulative free cash flow over five years.

Retail sentiment surrounding RRC on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. RRC shares have gained more than 51% so far this year.

Wedbush Raises Rubrik’s Price Target On Strong Cybersecurity Demand

Wedbush raised its price target on RBRK stock to $150 from $120 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating, according to The Fly. This implies a 10% upside potential from current levels.

The firm’s price target increase is based on stronger demand for Rubrik’s cybersecurity products. Wedbush also kept Rubrik on its Best Ideas List, highlighting the growing importance of cyber resilience, which helps businesses recover quickly from cyberattacks.

Wall Street remains bullish on Rubrik. All 28 analysts covering the stock have either a ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’ rating, according to Koyfin.

Retail sentiment surrounding RBRK on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. The stock has seen strong buying interest so far in 2026, gaining more than 80%.

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