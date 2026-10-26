Microsoft is offering voluntary buyout packages to approximately 60,000 workers globally as part of a broader strategy to trim operating costs and realign its workforce.

Roughly 60,000 employees at the vice president level and below across select teams in the US, Canada, India, and the UK are eligible, though certain divisions like sales, marketing, and data centers are excluded.

Certain divisions, including sales, marketing, and data centers, are excluded.

Microsoft joins peers Google and Meta in shrinking headcounts to finance AI infrastructure.

Microsoft Corp.(MSFT) is launching a workforce reduction initiative, extending voluntary buyout offers to approximately 60,000 employees, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, the move is designed to control operational expenditures and retool personnel capabilities to match the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence landscape.

A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that the buyout option applies to personnel at the vice president level and below within designated teams across the United States, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom. However, specific operational units—including certain groups tied to data centers, sales, and marketing—are excluded from the current round.

Chief People Officer Amy Coleman addressed staff in an internal memorandum on Monday, noting that the initiative provides a structured exit path with corporate backing for those contemplating a career shift outside the company. Participating workers will receive benefits mirroring standard severance terms.

MSFT stock added about 1% on Monday.

Shifting Budgets And Headcount Pressures

Microsoft's total headcount stood at roughly 223,000 at the close of June. Total employee figures have remained relatively flat since 2022.

While Microsoft previously executed a voluntary buyout targeting retirement-age staff in July, which saw over 30% of the 8,750 eligible workers accept, company representatives expect a significantly smaller proportion of personnel to take up the new, broader proposal.

Layoffs Across Broader Tech Industry

Microsoft is not alone in its efforts to adjust its workforce to accommodate the AI boom. Competitors have similarly reduced headcounts to redirect capital into heavy-duty data infrastructure. Meta Platforms Inc. has trimmed its staff significantly from its late 2022 peak, while Google implemented voluntary buyout initiatives across several divisions.

Tech executives increasingly emphasize a faster operational tempo and an explicit commitment to rapid technological change. Coleman emphasized in her memo that the buyout framework gives individual Microsoft divisions an alternative way to adjust their labor pools to shifting corporate demands.

MSFT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

MSFT stock has gained about 9% year-to-date.

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