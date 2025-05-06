The analyst sees long-term upside and highlights the FMEG turnaround as a valuation catalyst.

RR Kabel delivered a standout performance in the March quarter, sending its stock surging as much as 17% before ending the session 13% higher.

The company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹2,218 crore, marking a 26% year-on-year (YoY) increase, while profit after tax soared 64% to ₹129 crore.

The growth was driven by robust demand and volume expansion in its core Wires and Cables (W&C) segment, which recorded a 28% YoY revenue increase.

Meanwhile, the company’s Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) division — comprising fans, appliances, and switches — posted a 13% revenue rise, aided by improved operational efficiency and a sharper product mix.

SEBI-registered analyst Sanyam Vaish said that the company’s efforts to make the FMEG segment profitable are seen as a potential game-changer for future valuations.

On the technical front, he adds that RR Kabel’s stock broke out of a six-month downtrend, with major resistance expected between ₹1,290–₹1,390 and support at ₹1,040–₹1,100.

Vaish recommends a staggered approach for long-term investors: begin with 30–40% of intended capital at current levels, and increase exposure on dips closer to the ₹1,060–₹1,100 zone.

He sees potential upside to ₹1,600–₹1,800 in 12–18 months, with an extended target of ₹2,200 over two to three years if the market begins to value RR Kabel on par with industry leaders like Havells or Polycab.

For traders and short-term swing players, Vaish recommends waiting for the stock to consolidate after its sharp breakout.

He suggests the ideal entry point would be after a pullback or a retest of the ₹1,060–₹1,100 support level and once technical indicators like the RSI cool off and the price stabilizes above the breakout zone.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment on the counter has stayed ‘bullish’ for the last three months.

RR Kabel sentiment and message volume on May 5 as of 3:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

RR Kabel shares have fallen 17% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<