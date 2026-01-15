The company announced a collaboration with Power Protocol to explore next-generation, Web3-enabled engagement models across its online casino platforms.

The companies will explore incentives to encourage users to interact more with online casino platforms and create new avenues to generate revenue.

The companies will explore mission-based rewards and behavioral incentives to improve user retention and move beyond traditional advertising.

ROLR stock saw its biggest ever intraday gains on Wednesday after it closed around 435% higher.

High Roller Technologies (ROLR) stock continued its smashing rally with a 12% jump in pre-market trade on Thursday after the company announced a collaboration with Power Protocol to explore next-generation, Web3-enabled engagement models across its online casino platforms.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The companies will explore incentives to encourage users to interact more with online casino platforms and create new avenues to generate revenue. The companies will explore mission-based rewards and behavioral incentives to improve user retention and move beyond traditional advertising. The focus includes location-based offers, platform integrations, and personalized rewards, High Roller added.

“This collaboration allows us to explore a high-upside, innovative engagement framework within the Web3 ecosystem, and we are excited about the potential of this partnership relationship to expand into new markets and deliver additional revenue streams,” said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller.

A Day To Remember

ROLR stock saw its biggest ever intraday gains on Wednesday, where it closed around 435% higher after the company signed a binding letter of intent with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America for an exclusive deal that would bring event-based prediction market contracts to HighRoller.com.

If the move materializes, Crypto.com would act as the exclusive provider across High Roller’s platforms. This comes on the back of growing momentum in prediction markets, as firms like Kalshi, Polymarket, Coinbase, and DraftKings expand their offerings. A rollout is planned for early 2026.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volumes. ROLR was among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

One user was extremely bullish, expecting the stock to more than double.

Another user expressed bullish views on the partnership.

Read also: AMAT Stock Is Breaking Out – Here’s What Changed

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<