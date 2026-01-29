A responsible-gambling push in Ontario and aggressive 2026 growth plans keep momentum roaring.

High Roller Technologies’ stock jumped nearly 20% in overnight trading and is on track for its second straight day of gains, fueled by the signing of a letter of intent linked to its push to accelerate responsible gambling initiatives in Ontario. Investor interest has also been bolstered by the company’s broader plans to drive growth in 2026 and beyond, particularly through an expansion into prediction markets, which has emerged as a key strategic focus.

Recent Developments

On Wednesday, High Roller announced it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Kindbridge Behavioral Health to support its commitment to responsible gambling in Ontario.

Through the planned partnership with Kindbridge, High Roller intends to offer eligible Ontario players who choose to self-exclude a confidential pathway that supports them in understanding their options and taking the next steps at their own pace.

"We believe entertainment should always be enjoyed responsibly. Partnering with Kindbridge reinforces our commitment to player wellbeing by ensuring that anyone who may be experiencing challenges with their gambling activity has access to meaningful, professional support," said CEO Seth Young.

Accelerating 2026 Growth

The company said that it closed a registered direct offering of 1,892,506 shares at an offering price of $13.21 per share, for gross proceeds of nearly $25 million on Jan. 21. In addition, High Roller also closed a $1 million strategic investment from Saratoga Casino Holdings LLC, marking the latter’s first step into the online gaming sector.

High Roller also said that it has signed a letter of intent with Leverage Game Media, a sports and gaming-focused digital media company that owns and operates highly engaged social communities, including @NBAMemes and @NFT, delivering over 1 billion views annually to more than 5 million followers.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on ROLR stock was in the ‘neutral’ territory, compared to ‘bearish’ six months ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Over the past 24 hours, retail message volume on the stock jumped 85% on Stocktwits, and in the past month, the ticker witnessed a 588% spike in followers on the platform.

A bullish user on Stocktwits expects the stock to hit $18 again this month. The stock has traded significantly lower than its high of $23 seen a couple of weeks back.

Shares of High Roller have gained nearly 66% in the last 12 months.

