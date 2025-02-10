Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

Sales declined 8% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.88 billion, aligning with a Wall Street estimate. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.83 versus an analyst estimate of $1.58.

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Shares of Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) surged over 9% in Monday’s pre-market session, set for their biggest single-day gain since July 27, 2022, after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and a jump in orders. 

Sales declined 8% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.88 billion, aligning with a Wall Street estimate. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.83 versus an analyst estimate of $1.58. Net income fell 14% YoY to $184 million during the quarter, primarily driven by lower sales volume.

The company reported a 10% YoY rise and a mid-single-digit sequential rise in orders.

Segment-wise, Intelligent Devices saw a 13% decline in sales to $806 million, while Software & Control saw sales falling 12% YoY to $529 million. However, Lifecycle Services sales rose 5% YoY to $546 million.

Rockwell Automation has revised its sales outlook for 2025 to approximately $8.1 billion compared to a previous guidance of $8.2 billion. Reported sales growth is expected at -5.5% to 0.5% compared to a previous forecast of -4% to 2%.

CEO Blake Moret said Q1 margins and EPS came in well above the company’s expectations and that it is encouraged by better-than-expected order performance in the quarter with sequential growth across all regions and business segments.

“While there is still some macroeconomic and policy uncertainty weighing on customers’ capex plans, Rockwell won multi-million dollar strategic orders across key industries, especially in the U.S., our home market,” he said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (90/100), remaining at a year-high level. The move was accompanied by an ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Rockwell’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:17 a.m. ET on Feb. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits Rockwell’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:17 a.m. ET on Feb. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user expressed concern over the revised sales outlook.

Rockwell shares have lost over 4% in 2025 and the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

These 3 Materials Stocks Led Retail Chatter Last Week

These 3 Materials Stocks Led Retail Chatter Last Week

Tesla Analysts Turn Cautious Amid Stock Slide: Retail Confidence Sags On Musk’s DOGE Drama

Tesla Analysts Turn Cautious Amid Stock Slide: Retail Confidence Sags On Musk’s DOGE Drama

BP Stock Rises Premarket On Reports Of Activist Investor Elliott Taking A Stake: Retail’s Bullish

BP Stock Rises Premarket On Reports Of Activist Investor Elliott Taking A Stake: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy: Not Australia or England, Muttiah Muralitharan picks THESE arch-rivals as favourites dmn

ICC Champions Trophy: Not Australia or England, Muttiah Muralitharan picks THESE arch-rivals as favourites

"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments dmn

"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

These 3 Materials Stocks Led Retail Chatter Last Week

These 3 Materials Stocks Led Retail Chatter Last Week

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Video Icon
DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | What Triggers Earth's Deadly Landslides?

Infographic Hub | What Triggers Earth's Deadly Landslides?

Video Icon