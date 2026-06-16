The upcoming "Ten Owl Of Ten" mission will be Rocket Lab's 10th dedicated launch for Synspective.

Rocket Lab completed payload integration for its 90th Electron launch.

CEO Peter Beck said SpaceX's IPO is bringing more investors and attention to the space sector.

He said Rocket Lab both competes with and complements SpaceX through its space systems business.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) slid 2% overnight late Monday as the company completed payload integration for its upcoming 90th Electron launch, while CEO Peter Beck reaffirmed the company’s spot as the "clear number two" behind SpaceX as investors flock to space stocks.

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RKLB stock jumped 7% on Monday to close the regular session at $109.25.

RKLB Prepares 90th Electron Flight

The company said on X that the StriX Earth-observation satellite for Japan's Synspective has been encapsulated inside an Electron rocket ahead of the "Ten Owl Of Ten" mission, scheduled for launch no earlier than June 18 NZT. The mission will deploy a single StriX synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite into low Earth orbit, marking Rocket Lab's tenth dedicated launch for Synspective.

Rocket Lab has served as the Japanese company's sole launch provider since 2020 and has another 17 missions booked through 2030 to help build out its Earth-imaging constellation. The launch comes after last month's successful "Viva La StriX" mission and will mark Electron's 90th flight overall.

How RKLB Stacks Up Against SpaceX

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told Bloomberg that SpaceX's recent blockbuster IPO is helping draw more investors to the broader space sector: "It's great that SpaceX lists. It brings a lot of eyeballs and interest and good research to the sector," he said.

Rather than viewing SpaceX as a threat, Beck said the increased attention benefits Rocket Lab: "When they go looking, Rocket Lab is really the clear number two with respect to launch frequency and those kinds of things," he said. Beck also pointed to Electron's track record, noting that Rocket Lab operates "the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket in the world behind SpaceX."

Beck said Rocket Lab both competes with and complements SpaceX. While the companies rival each other in launch services, Rocket Lab also generates a significant portion of its business from building satellites, spacecraft and supplying components to other companies across the space industry.

RKLB CEO's Space Thesis

Additionally, Beck said investors still underestimate how deeply space infrastructure is embedded in everyday life. "Space is kind of one of those things that it's like water in the pipes. It's hidden infrastructure," he said. "Whether you order a pizza and it arrives at your door, well actually that was all space enabled through the GPS constellation."

According to Beck, the industry's growth is being driven by a shift from government-led programs to private-sector demand. "Space is really well and truly now the domain for commercial enterprise," he said, adding that the "democratization of space" is accelerating.

However, Beck said that investors should remain cautious of companies that overpromise. "There's always people that promise a lot and might not be able to deliver," he added.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ levels a week ago amid a 337% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of June 15 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$RKLB anyone wanna bet this will open $110-$115 tomorrow”

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Another user said, “$RKLB another crash day upcoming for all space stocks as folks move to spacex. Looks like spacex has no competition.”

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RKLB stock has surged 330% over the past year.

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