The firm bought the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF on both ARKW and ARKF while also selling Shopify, CrowdStrike, and Cloudflare on Friday.

ARK bought 109,129 Circle shares across ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF on Friday, resulting in about $6.7 million.

ARKK and ARKW added CoreWeave. ARKK’s purchase of 208,228 shares was Friday’s largest trade by weight.

The buy came after sales of shares in Bullish, Bitmine Immersion and Figma on Thursday.

Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest added a total of 109,129 shares of Circle Internet Group (CRCL) to three of its actively managed ETFs on Friday, one of the largest single-day additions of the stablecoin issuer across the ARK complex in recent weeks.

The ARK Innovation ETF purchased 77,103 shares of Circle, which is equal to 0.0833 percent of the fund. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF bought 22,238 shares, or 0.0842 percent of that fund, and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF bought 9,788 shares, or 0.0839 percent of its portfolio.

On Friday’s close of $62, Ark Invest’s total Circle stock purchase was worth around $6.7 million. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRCL remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, as chatter rose to ‘low’ from ‘extremely low’ levels over the past day.

CRCL retail sentiment on August 1 as of 5:01 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

ARK Increases CoreWeave Stake And Solana ETF

ARK also increased its CoreWeave (CRWV) stake in two funds. The biggest trade by weight in Friday's filing was the purchase of 208,228 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF, which is 0.2601% of the fund. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF invested in 90,015 shares of CoreWeave, or 0.3945 percent of the fund.

The disclosure said ARKW and ARKF also bought shares of a crypto-linked fund, 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (SOLQ.U).

ARK Trims Shopify, CrowdStrike Among Others

ARK also cut Shopify (SHOP) on the sell side across ARKK, ARKW and ARKF. ARKW fund also sold CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), which was its largest sale by percentage of fund at 0.2965%, and Cloudflare (NET).

ARKK sold 10x Genomics (TXG) and Snowflake (SNOW).

ARK's autonomous vehicle-focused fund, the ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF, bought shares of Pony AI and Kodiak AI while trimming Iridium Communications and Strata Critical Medical. The space-focused ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF also sold shares of Komatsu and Strata Critical Medical.

Sold BMNR, BLSH And FIG

Circle’s addition followed the previous day’s trade where Ark Invest sold 12,745 shares of Bullish (BLSH), 33,560 shares of Bittmine Immersion (BMNR), and 3,026 shares of Figma (FIG) on Thursday.

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