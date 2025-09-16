The company stated in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday that it has entered a new at-the-market equity offering arrangement under which it could raise up to $750 million in capital.

Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB) stock gained the spotlight on Tuesday with significant investor interest after the shares plunged over 10% in the morning session.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Rocket Lab stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory. Message volume improved to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours. The stock saw a 1,034% increase in user message count in the last 24 hours.

