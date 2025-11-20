The upcoming mission, dubbed ‘Follow My Speed,’ is slated to lift off on November 20 from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.

The launch follows closely on the heels of Rocket Lab’s recent HASTE mission.

If successful, the ‘Follow My Speed’ mission will mark Rocket Lab’s 18th launch in a single year.

Rocket Lab stock traded over 4% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB) announced on early Thursday that it is gearing up for the Electron rocket launch in under 48 hours after its earlier mission, demonstrating its rapid-response capability in the commercial space sector.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This launch follows closely on the heels of Rocket Lab’s recent HASTE mission, which marked the company’s 75th overall flight.

Launch Timing and Client

The upcoming mission, dubbed ‘Follow My Speed,’ is slated to lift off on November 20 from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. The rocket will carry a single, confidential commercial satellite.

Rocket Lab’s stock traded over 4% higher in Thursday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

RKLB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:45 a.m. ET on Nov. 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

If successful, this mission will mark Rocket Lab’s 18th launch in a single year, surpassing its previous record of 16 missions. The proximity in timing, less than 48 hours between flights, underscores the company’s growing global reach, using launch pads in both hemispheres.

By executing back-to-back missions within a tight timeframe, the company is signaling its readiness to serve commercial customers with time-sensitive needs.

BofA Raises Price Target

On Wednesday, BofA raised its 12-month price target on Rocket Lab to $50, up from its previous $30, according to TheFly. The increase stems from BofA’s conviction that consolidation in the space sector will favor a few large players.

The firm said the market is likely to evolve into a ‘winner-take-most’ environment, where strategic vision and integration strength will determine who comes out on top.

Rocket Lab offers rocket launches, spacecraft, and satellite hardware for commercial, government, and national security customers. Its Electron vehicle is a small orbital rocket, while its HASTE system supports hypersonic test flights for the U.S. and partner countries.

RKLB stock has gained over 71% in 2025 and over 116% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<