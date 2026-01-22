In an update on X, the company announced that it has successfully deployed both spacecraft to orbit.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) on Thursday announced the liftoff of its first Electron launch of 2026, carrying two spacecraft for Open Cosmos.

Rocket Lab shares were down more than 1% in Thursday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

