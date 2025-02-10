Roblox Under Active SEC Investigation, Report Says: Retail Braces For Further Stock Decline

The SEC declined to share correspondence between itself and the Department of Enforcement staff due to the potential harm it could cause to the ongoing enforcement proceeding.

Roblox Under Active SEC Investigation, Report Says: Retail Braces For Further Stock Decline
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Roblox, Inc.’s (RBLX) stock is in the spotlight yet again after a recent report broached an SEC investigation into the San Mateo, California-based company. 

The immersive gaming and creation platform is part of an “active and ongoing” SEC investigation, Bloomberg reported, citing a letter from the SEC on Friday received in response to a “Freedom of Information Act” (FOIA) request.

However, the securities regulator declined to share correspondence between itself and the Department of Enforcement staff due to the potential harm it could cause to the ongoing enforcement proceeding. 

The report comes nearly three months after Hunterbrook Media said a FOIA response from the SEC confirmed that its Division of Enforcement had engaged in “investigative matters” related to Roblox. The securities watchdog said it had ‘9,237 pages of responsive records’’ related to Roblox but refused to share any additional details, reasoning that it might interfere with law enforcement investigations. 

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is also investigating Roblox, following a complaint lodged by the watchdog group Truth in Advertising. The complaint alleges that Roblox allowed brands to create in-game advertisements that were not clearly disclosed as such, potentially misleading users, especially children. 

Roblox stock has been under pressure since Thursday as key user metrics and bookings disappointed despite the fourth-quarter headline beat. Sell-side analysts reacted mostly positively after the post-earnings sell-off, upping the price targets and recommending buying the dip. 

On Stocktwits, retail chatter about the investigation continued unabated. 

One user raised the possibility of a “very, very bad” Monday for the stock.

Another predicted a “bloody” Monday but thinks the stock could recover following the investigation and potentially positive earnings reports in the future. 

Roblox stock ended Friday’s session down 1.25% at $66.28. The stock is up 14.5% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Newell Brands Stock Falls After Outlook, Q4 Revenue Falls Short, But Retail's Hopeful

Newell Brands Stock Falls After Outlook, Q4 Revenue Falls Short, But Retail's Hopeful

Meta Reportedly Begins 5% ‘Performance Terminations’ Beginning Monday: Retail Mood Depressed As Stock Trades In Record Territory

Meta Reportedly Begins 5% ‘Performance Terminations’ Beginning Monday: Retail Mood Depressed As Stock Trades In Record Territory

T-Mobile’s Satellite-To-Mobile Service Partnership With Elon Musk’s Starlink Now In Public Beta Testing: Retail Cheers ‘Massive Technical Achievement’

T-Mobile’s Satellite-To-Mobile Service Partnership With Elon Musk’s Starlink Now In Public Beta Testing: Retail Cheers ‘Massive Technical Achievement’

Nike Stock Falls After Investor Update and Analyst Downgrade: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Nike Stock Falls After Investor Update and Analyst Downgrade: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Recent Stories

RECIPE Learn how to make Priyanka Chopra's favourite cheese paratha ATG

RECIPE: Learn how to make Priyanka Chopra's favourite cheese paratha

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour shk

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today iwh

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Digital Detox: 7 Simple ways to reduce digital overload

Digital Detox: 7 Simple ways to reduce digital overload

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Video Icon
Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Video Icon
CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon