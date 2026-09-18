Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) has purchased about $25 million of preferred stock in Crusoe as part of the company’s $3.9 billion Series F financing round.

The fund said in a statement that its investment deal closed on Aug. 31.

Crusoe is an AI infrastructure company headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Besides Robinhood, other notable investors in Crusoe include Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), ARK Invest, Atreides Management, and Valor Equity Partners.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) venture fund announced that it has taken a stake in AI factory company Crusoe in its latest Series F financing round.

Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) has purchased about $25 million of preferred stock in Crusoe as part of the company’s $3.9 billion Series F financing round. The deal values Crusoe at $30.9 billion.

The fund said in a statement that its investment deal closed on Aug. 31.

What Is Crusoe?

Crusoe is an AI infrastructure company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. It combines energy sourcing, AI-optimized data centers and an AI cloud platform to provide computing infrastructure for AI workloads.

Chase Lochmiller, Crusoe's co-founder and CEO, said in the statement announcing the fundraise that the company believes AI will usher in “an era of abundance” through new scientific breakthroughs, unprecedented economic growth, and human prosperity. He added that getting there would require control over the infrastructure from electrons to tokens.

“This Series F lets us scale every layer for the world's most ambitious AI builders," Lochmiller said.

"We believe Crusoe is building a unique, vertically-integrated AI infrastructure asset that uses new energy sources to run data centers and cloud platforms that can power the next technology wave," said Sarah Pinto, President of Robinhood Ventures Fund I, in the statement. "With its energy-first approach to powering the AI revolution, we think Crusoe is exactly the kind of frontier company investors should have access to."

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said in a post on X, “The infrastructure behind AI matters as much as the models themselves and RVI investors now have a stake in Crusoe as it builds that foundation.”

Apart from Robinhood, other noteworthy investors in Crusoe include Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), ARK Invest, Atreides Management, and Valor Equity Partners, among others.

Retail Stance On RVI, HOOD Stocks

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RVI stock slipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory over 24 hours.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on HOOD stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory.

RVI stock has gained more than 32% since its launch earlier this year. HOOD stock is down more than 4% in 2026.

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