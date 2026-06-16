The brokerage expects roughly $20 million in cash restructuring charges tied to severance and benefits.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) disclosed on Tuesday that it will cut about 10% of its full-time staff in an effort "to remain lean and disciplined."

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The related restructuring will incur $20 million in cash costs and $8 million in equity compensation costs, which will be accrued in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, according to a Form 8-K filing.

The company stated that this adjustment is a proactive operational move, and it also released data showing that the average daily trading volume across its three business lines, such as stocks, options, and prediction markets, has broken records since the start of June.

HOOD stock was up over 2% in pre-market hours. On Stocktwits, it was one of the top trending tickers. Retail sentiment around HOOD improved to ‘bullish’ from the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter continued to be at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

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