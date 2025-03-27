Robinhood Rallies Retail Hype With AI-Powered Financial Advice, Banking Expansion Plans

Read Full Article

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is no longer just a crypto and stock trading platform. The fintech company is now venturing into banking services and wealth management and plans to leverage artificial intelligence to provide online financial advice for millennials and Gen-Z.

Shares of the company declined on Wednesday amid a broader market rout.

Still, retail investors remained optimistic about the launch of Robinhood Strategies, the company's new wealth management service. For premium 'Gold' subscribers, the annual fee is 0.25%, capped at $250.

Robinhood, which currently offers trading in 29 cryptocurrencies and rode the popularity ladder on the back of meme stocks, aims for the young crowd – the one that latched onto the "meme stock" mania and later cryptocurrencies – to introduce them to some of its new offerings.

This includes home delivery of cash if it were like ordering a pizza or helicopter rides for people feeling slightly more adventurous.

For the more discerning, Robinhood’s perks include global private chauffeurs, access to events like the Met Gala, Oscars, F1 Grand Prix, private jet travel, and more.

“Our goal is for Robinhood to give you a world-class financial team in your pocket, with cutting-edge tools you can’t find elsewhere,” said Vlad Tenev, Chairman and CEO, Robinhood.

Robinhood Strategies is available starting Thursday. Robinhood Banking and Cortex – the savings account and AI investment tool – will be available later this year.

Robinhood’s announcement sent the stock soaring to the top of the trending list on Stocktwits, with retail sentiment flipping to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

A Stocktwits poll, which pitted Tenev and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, saw the Robinhood CEO pull ahead, with 54% of the voters saying he is the “bigger legend.”

HOOD sentiment and message volume March 26, 2025, as of 10 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the stock’s decline on Wednesday, retail investors on Stocktwits expressed optimism about Robinhood’s launch news.

One user thinks if broader markets rise on Thursday, Robinhood’s shares should “surge and hit $50+.”

Another user thinks the stock will surge 20% on Thursday.

The stock surged nearly 5% in overnight trading on Robinhood. It is up 20% year-to-date.

