Robinhood Markets (HOOD) and Circle Internet (CRCL) received fresh price target updates from Wall Street analysts on Tuesday, highlighting diverging outlooks for two of the most closely watched names in digital finance.

Bernstein raised its price target on Robinhood to $160 from $105 while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating, according to a note cited by TheFly. The firm said it expects the Trump administration’s push to establish the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the world” to drive a prolonged bull market in digital assets.

Despite the bullish upgrade, Robinhood’s stock dropped more than 6% in midday trade on Tuesday amid broader weakness in the crypto market. However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits was more upbeat, trending higher in the ‘bullish’ zone.

Bernstein forecasts the cycle to extend into 2026, with a potential peak in 2027, and argued that Robinhood’s diversified equities, crypto, and financial services model gives it more predictability than pure-play crypto exchanges.

According to a report by Coindesk, Bernstein has also given an ‘Outperform’ rating to Circle and Coinbase Global (COIN). The firm expects Bitcoin’s price to hit $150,000 to $200,000 within the following year. It added that the rally would also lead to an upswing in the prices of altcoins, such as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), and decentralized finance tokens.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan lifted its price target on Circle to $89 from $80, but kept an ‘Underweight’ rating, TheFly reported. The bank said Circle’s second-quarter results were largely in line with expectations, but noted stronger growth in the company’s on-platform USDC (USDC) stablecoin. Circle’s stock was down 5.3% in midday trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits falling to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past day amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

