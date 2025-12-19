By 2030, McKinsey & Company expects tokenized market capitalization across asset classes to reach $4 trillion.

Robinhood expanded its tokenized offering to nearly 2,000 assets after adding 500 overnight.

Around 73% of the deployed tokens belong to U.S. equities, while ETFs make up 24%.

Retail sentiment around Robinhood’s stock remained in the ‘bearish’ territory on Stocktwits.

Robinhood’s (HOOD) platform has a total of nearly 2,000 assets tokenized as of Thursday, after adding 500 of them overnight on the Arbitrium blockchain.

Dune Analytics data showed that Robinhood has tokenized 493 assets to date, according to dashboards maintained by Entropy Advisors.

US Stocks Dominate Robinhood’s Tokenized Assets

According to the data, U.S. stocks make up roughly 73% of all deployed tokens, followed by ETFs at about 24%, while smaller allocations are attributed to U.S. Treasury, crypto-linked ETFs, commodities, and private equity products.

Data also shows that cumulative mint volume has reached roughly $55.5 million, and cumulative burn volume is near $21.7 million, reflecting frequent issuance and redemption of stock tokens as users enter and exit positions.

Arbitrium content creator spotted on X that Robinhood deployed 500 new tokenized stocks overnight on Thursday. Robinhood co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev responded to the event on X, saying, “slowly, then all at once.”

Vlad Tenev's reply to Arbitrium content creator. | Source: @vladtenev/x

HOOD’s stock was trading at $117.16, rising 1.17%, and gaining a further 0.72% in after-hours trading, after spending much of the session in negative territory. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Robinhood remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, with ‘low’ levels of chatter.

Analyst Tom Wan said on X, that Robinhood’s latest deployments mean that EU users now have access to a wider range of U.S. stocks, equities, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) through tokenized products.

Tokenization Market Could Hit $4 Trillion

The rollout comes as financial institutions increasingly explore tokenization of traditional assets. McKinsey & Company estimates that tokenized market capitalization across asset classes could reach around $2 trillion by 2030, with projections ranging from $1 trillion to $4 trillion, excluding cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

