The mission will deploy another QPS-SAR satellite to low Earth orbit for QPS Inc.’s Earth-imaging constellation.

Rocket Lab set a June 30 launch window for its next Electron mission, “The Grain Goddess Provides.”

The launch will also be Rocket Lab’s 13th Electron mission of the year, extending its busy 2026 cadence.

Last week, NASA selected Rocket Lab for three Electron launches related to the PolSIR and TSIS-2 missions.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) jumped 2% overnight late Sunday after the space company said that its next Electron mission, “The Grain Goddess Provides,” will open its launch window at the end of this month.

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RKLB stock is down over 40% so far in June, on track for its worst monthly performance on record, amid a broader space-sector sell-off, as the post-SpaceX listing halo faded and investors weighed stretched valuations across the industry.

RKLB Sets Launch Window For New Mission

Rocket Lab said on X that “The Grain Goddess Provides” will deploy another QPS-SAR satellite to low Earth orbit for QPS Inc.’s Earth-imaging constellation.

The launch window opens June 30 in the U.S., with liftoff targeted for 9:15 p.m. ET. The mission will mark Rocket Lab’s 92nd overall launch and its 13th Electron launch of the year, extending a busy cadence for the small-launch provider as it looks to stack up commercial, civil and defense missions.

Last week, Rocket Lab said NASA selected the company for three Electron launches tied to two separate agency missions: PolSIR and TSIS-2. Rocket Lab will conduct two back-to-back Electron launches for NASA’s PolSIR mission from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand no earlier than June 2027. A separate Electron launch for NASA’s TSIS-2 mission is expected from the same site in early 2027.

PolSIR will deploy two CubeSats to study high-altitude ice clouds in tropical and subtropical regions, with data intended to improve weather and Earth system models. TSIS-2 will measure the Sun’s brightness and energy distribution across ultraviolet, visible and infrared wavelengths, supporting research tied to ozone-layer recovery and air-quality forecasting.

The company’s NASA pipeline also includes Aspera, an astrophysics mission focused on galaxy formation and evolution, and Loxsat, an in-space refueling tech that could support future Moon and Mars exploration.

RKLB Sets Rapid-Launch Benchmark

Rocket Lab’s latest launch announcement also comes after a U.S. Space Force mission that spotlighted its responsive-space capabilities. On June 22, the company said it successfully launched its Electron rocket and deployed its own Pioneer spacecraft for the Victus Haze Tactically Responsive Space mission.

The mission lifted off from New Zealand on June 19, setting a new benchmark for rapid call-up space capability. Rocket Lab said it went from notice to launch in just 16 hours and 42 minutes, beating the previous Victus Nox record by more than 10 hours.

The company also completed final trajectory calculations, flight software updates, and ground-station coordination in about four hours. Its Pioneer spacecraft was commissioned for its first orbital maneuver in 37 hours and 36 minutes, well ahead of the mission’s 72-hour deadline.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of June 28| Source: Stocktwits

One user called RKLB a “Good buy opportunity” at current levels.

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Another user said, “$RKLB I’m holding and patiently waiting to see this top $100 again. Simple.”

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RKLB stock has rocketed 134% over the past year.

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