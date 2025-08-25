The company said the ‘Live, Laugh, Launch’ mission lifted off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand, on August 23 at 22:42 UTC.

Rocket Lab (RLKB) shares jumped over 10% in early trading on Monday after the company said it had launched its 70th Electron mission as part of its ‘Live, Laugh, Launch’ mission.

Retail sentiment on Rocket Lab remained unchanged in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. The stock witnessed its watchlist count double to 42,876 in a year on Stocktwits.

RKLB sentiment and message volume August 25, 2025, as of 11:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The company said the ‘Live, Laugh, Launch’ mission lifted off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand, on August 23 at 22:42 UTC, less than three weeks after Electron’s previous successful launch from the same site.

‘Live, Laugh, Launch’ was Electron’s 12th mission of 2025 as Rocket Lab continues to execute an accelerated schedule of Electron launches. The company said that the majority of Electron missions launched this year, including the August 23rd mission, have been the continuation of multi-launch contracts with satellite operators to deploy their constellation in low Earth orbit.

Rocket Lab said that the company is continuing to prepare to debut its new medium-lift reusable rocket, Neutron.

On Friday, Rocket Lab announced it was boosting its U.S. investments to expand semiconductor manufacturing capacity and provide supply chain security for space-grade solar cells and electro-optical sensors for national security space missions.

The company said the Trump Administration will support these investments with a $23.9 million award through the Department of Commerce, part of the CHIPS and Science Act.

A bullish user on Stocktwits remains hopeful that the stock could hit $50 by the closing bell on Monday.

Rocket Lab stock has surged 91% this year and soared over 620% in the last 12 months.

