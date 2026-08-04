According to a Reuters report, Washington is preparing to introduce a minimum import price, along with tariffs on polysilicon and related products.

According to the report, the proposed policy would benefit U.S. polysilicon manufacturers, including Hemlock Semiconductor.

The actions are aimed at protecting U.S. producers from lower-priced Chinese imports, the report stated.

Last week, the Trump administration announced bans on new imports of foreign-made advanced robots and select power inverters.

Washington is preparing to introduce a minimum import price, or price floor, along with fresh tariffs on polysilicon and related products in a bid to strengthen the domestic supply chain for materials used in solar panels and semiconductors.

According to a Reuters report on Tuesday, the measures could be announced later this month. The actions are aimed at protecting U.S. producers from lower-priced Chinese imports.

The proposed policy would reportedly benefit U.S. polysilicon manufacturers, including Hemlock Semiconductor, a joint venture between Corning (GLW) and Japan’s Shin-Etsu Handotai, as well as Germany’s Wacker Chemie.

GLW shares were up nearly 10% at the time of writing, and are on track to gain for a fourth straight session.

Reducing Dependency On Chinese Imports

According to the report, the Trump administration is considering a hybrid system that combines a minimum import price with tariffs. Importers investing in U.S. wafer and solar cell manufacturing may receive relief to help offset the added costs.

The measures are aimed at reducing U.S. reliance on China, which accounts for roughly 80% of global solar manufacturing capacity.

The proposal follows a separate national security measure announced last week, when the Trump administration banned new imports of foreign-made advanced robots and connected power inverters used in renewable energy, batteries, grids and data centers, saying the restrictions are intended to secure critical U.S. supply chains and reduce reliance on Chinese technology.

Solar Stocks Surge

Following the report, shares of several solar companies moved higher before paring some of the gains.

At the time of writing, Enphase Energy (ENPH) stock was up over 6%, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) shares gained 7.6%, while First Solar (FSLR) and Array Technologies (ARRY) shares jumped more than 5% each.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment for FSLR, ENPH and ARRY on Stocktwits was ‘bullish,’ while it was ‘bearish’ for SEDG.

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