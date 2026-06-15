The company is preparing for weeks of "back-to-back-to-back-to-back" launches from Launch Complex 1.

Rocket Lab said it has more Electron rockets in its New Zealand hangar than ever before ahead of a launch blitz.

The space firm will join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, marking a major milestone for the space company.

Rocket Lab has completed more than 80 launches, deployed over 250 satellites and built a $2.2 billion backlog.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) jumped 5% overnight heading into Monday as excitement from SpaceX's blockbuster stock market debut spilled over into the broader space sector, while Rocket Lab teased one of the busiest launch stretches in its history.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Friday, SpaceX completed the largest IPO in history, with shares surging 19% in their first trading session and lifting the company's valuation above $2.1 trillion. The successful debut provided a major boost to space stocks, helping fuel gains across the sector. RKLB stock, however, ended its second straight week in the red.

RKLB's Busy Launch Schedule

In a post on X, Rocket Lab revealed over the weekend that its Launch Complex 1 facility in New Zealand is holding more Electron rockets than ever before as the company prepares for a slew of upcoming missions: "More rockets in the hangar at LC-1 than we've ever had before. We're lining up a busy few weeks of back-to-back-to-back-to-back launches from the world's first private orbital launch site."

The launch update comes after Rocket Lab announced on Friday that it will join the Nasdaq-100 Index before markets open on June 22, placing it among the largest non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq. "This is a landmark moment for Rocket Lab," founder and CEO Peter Beck said. "It underscores the growing importance of the space economy and our leading role within it." Rocket Lab's inclusion places the company alongside tech giants such as Nvidia, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.

RKLB Backlog Hits $2.2B

The company is entering the Nasdaq-100 at a time when its operations are expanding rapidly. Rocket Lab recently celebrated the rollout of its 100th Electron rocket and has now completed more than 80 successful launches, deploying over 250 satellites to orbit since its founding.

The company has also built a substantial launch pipeline, with more than 70 contracted missions and a backlog valued at $2.2 billion. Beyond launch services, Rocket Lab has been expanding deeper into spacecraft systems, satellite components and national security programs through acquisitions and internal development.

RKLB Eyes Neutron Debut

The latest momentum also comes as Rocket Lab advances toward the first launch of Neutron, its reusable medium-lift rocket. Speaking last week at the Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference, CFO Adam Spice said SpaceX's growing focus on Starlink and Starship could create an opening in the commercial launch market: "It seems like Neutron's going to have a very nice spot in this market going forward once we can actually get it to a point where it can scale rapidly," Spice said.

Rocket Lab is targeting Neutron's debut before year-end and is already scaling production capacity. The company is also expanding beyond launch services. Spice said Rocket Lab ultimately wants to own space-based assets that generate recurring revenue, mirroring parts of SpaceX's strategy.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ levels a week ago amid ‘high’ message volumes.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of June 15 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “A lot of money is going into space stocks. $RKLB is one of the most promising. Entry into the Nasdaq 100 should bring in new investors.”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said, “Oversold to buy the big , over subscribed, grossly over valued SPCX. Now the money will return as Nasdaq 100 index must but RKLB.”

View this Stocktwits post

RKLB stock has surged 288% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<