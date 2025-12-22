Rocket Lab launched its Electron rocket in the early hours on Sunday to deploy the latest satellite for Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc., a Japan-based Earth imaging company.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) shares gained nearly 5% in Monday’s pre-market trade after the company announced the 21st successful launch of its Electron rocket for the year.

Rocket Lab launched its Electron rocket in the early hours on Sunday to deploy the latest satellite for Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS), a Japan-based Earth imaging company. The spacecraft will be deployed in iQPS’ synthetic aperture radar (SAR) constellation, joining other satellites to provide near-real-time imagery across twelve different orbits.

New Launch Record

Rocket Lab stated in its announcement that this is a new launch record for the company, with a 100% success rate this year, and added that it is the world’s most frequently launched small-lift orbital rocket.

“Electron makes frequent and reliable launch look easy as it outpaces all other American small-lift orbital rockets, year after year,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck.

The company said it is expanding Electron’s global reach in 2026 with more multi-launch constellation deployments. This includes dedicated missions for domestic civil space and international space agencies in Japan and Europe.

Rocket Lab added that it aims to conduct both suborbital and orbital launches in 2026, with defense applications in hypersonic technology and national security.

Stifel Hikes Price Target

According to TheFly, analysts at Stifel hiked their price target for the RKLB stock on Monday to $85 from $75, while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

This comes after Rocket Lab bagged a contract from the Space Development Agency to build 18 satellites for the Tracking Layer Tranche 3 (TRKT3) program, valued at $816 million. Stifel called this “another meaningful win” and said that this is Rocket Lab’s largest contract to date.

Retail Remains Bullish

Retail users on Stocktwits were ‘bullish’ (67/100) about Rocket Lab at the time of writing, with message volumes hovering at extremely high levels.

One user called it a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” while stating they will hold the stock at least until 2030.

Another bullish user stated that Rocket Lab is a “Space Prime” in the making.

RKLB stock is up 177% year-to-date and 204% over the past 12 months.

