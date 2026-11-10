Cantor Fitzgerald highlighted Rocket Lab’s successful launch record, diversified rocket portfolio, growing customer base and dedicated launch facilities as competitive advantages.

Cantor lowered Rocket Lab’s price target to $111 from $122, but the updated price target still represents around a 110% upside potential from current levels.

Clear Street analyst Greg Pendy said the company’s record backlog provides ‘multi-year visibility.’

Rocket Lab’s spacecraft for NASA’s Escapade mission successfully completed Trans-Mars injection burns, putting it on course for Mars.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) was on investors’ radar on Tuesday after reporting its third-quarter results, with Cantor Fitzgerald highlighting multiple factors that support a bullish outlook and an attractive entry point.

Cantor lowered its price target on the stock to $111 from $122, but maintained an 'Overweight' rating, according to The Fly. The updated price target still represents around a 110% upside potential from current levels.

Rocket Lab reported a 73% increase in third-quarter (Q3) revenue to $267.83 million, beating the $257.18 million consensus estimate, as per Fiscal.ai. However, its loss of $0.12 per share exceeded expectations of a $0.07-per-share loss. Rocket Lab expects fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue of $270 million to $290 million.

Neutron Commercialization, Iridium Acquisition In Focus

The firm highlighted Rocket Lab’s successful launch record, diversified rocket portfolio, growing customer base, and dedicated launch facilities as competitive advantages, providing an attractive entry point ahead of Neutron's commercialization and the closing of the Iridium acquisition.

Meanwhile, Clear Street raised RKLB’s price target to $110 from $105 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating, with analyst Greg Pendy adding that the company’s record backlog provides “multi-year visibility.” However, Piper Sandler said Neutron’s launch timeline remains the most important near-term factor despite growing launch demand.

Neutron Contracts Drive Backlog

Last month, Rocket Lab said that the much-anticipated launch of its Neutron rocket has been postponed to 2027, following manufacturing issues with its first-stage fuel tank dome. The company had previously planned a Q4 launch.

Despite the delay, the company secured over $515 million in Neutron contracts during Q3, bringing its total backlog to $3.57 billion.

Rocket Lab is also set to acquire Iridium Communications for about $8 billion to provide global satellite communication services. The deal is expected to close by mid-2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

RKLB’s Mars Mission Spacecraft Completes Key Engine Burns

Separately, Rocket Lab announced on Tuesday that two spacecraft it built for NASA’s ESCAPADE mission successfully completed Trans-Mars injection (TMI) burns, critical engine burns that put them on course for the red planet.

The twin satellites, Blue and Gold, will study how the solar wind affects Mars’ atmosphere. Both spacecraft are expected to enter Mars orbit in September 2027, with scientific operations beginning in 2028.

Retail Turns ‘Bullish’ On RKLB

Despite the slump, retail sentiment surrounding RKLB on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user called the Neutron launch delay “just a bump in the road.”

View this Stocktwits post

The stock is down nearly 23% so far in 2026.

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