CEO Peter Beck’s Equatorial Trust sold 3.28 million shares across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The transactions totaled about $286.4 million, with sale prices ranging from roughly $81.59 to $101.57 per share.

The insider sale comes after Rocket Lab’s $8 billion Iridium deal, which would add satellite connectivity to its launch and spacecraft businesses.

Rocket Lab also notched a Space Force win, completing its Victus Haze mission milestones ahead of deadlines.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) stock drifted toward a red week after a filing showed that CEO Peter Beck’s trust sold about $286 million in shares this week, landing just as investors digested the company’s push beyond launch through its Iridium acquisition.

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RKLB stock is down 18% so far this week after ending Wednesday’s regular session marginally lower.

Rocket Lab CEO Trust Sells 3.28M Shares

According to a Wednesday filing, Beck’s Equatorial Trust sold 3.28 million Rocket Lab shares across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at weighted-average prices ranging from about $81.59 to $101.57. The transactions totaled $286.4 million.

The filing said the sales were executed automatically under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the trust on March 27, meaning the transactions were pre-arranged.

The filing came after a Monday notice showed that Beck planned to sell 5 million Class A shares valued at about $465.45 million, or $93.09 per share. The proposed sale represented about 0.9% of Rocket Lab’s 578.75 million shares outstanding, and the filing said Beck had no reported sales over the prior three months.

Iridium Deal Boosts RKLB Bull Case

The insider sale comes shortly after Rocket Lab announced plans to acquire Iridium Communications for $54 per share in cash and stock, implying an enterprise value of about $8 billion. The deal will combine Rocket Lab’s launch and spacecraft manufacturing capabilities with Iridium’s global satellite communications network, L-band spectrum and more than 2.55 million active subscribers.

Beck said Rocket Lab already had launch and spacecraft manufacturing, but “the third leg of the stool was always an application.” With Iridium, he said, Rocket Lab became a “self-launching company.”

Recently, Morgan Stanley reiterated an ‘Overweight’ rating and $105 price target, implying a 26% upside from current levels. The firm also raised its bull-case target to $293 from $185, citing greater launch and connectivity potential after the Iridium deal. Morgan Stanley also said that the deal moves Rocket Lab closer to a SpaceX-style model and positions the company as a “vertically integrated space platform” by adding connectivity services to its launch, spacecraft manufacturing and space systems businesses.

Rocket Lab Hits Key Space Force Deadlines

Rocket Lab also announced this week that it completed its role in the U.S. Space Force’s Victus Haze mission. The company said it designed, built, tested, launched, commissioned and operated a Pioneer spacecraft for the mission, marking the first time a single prime contractor delivered an all-in-one mission for the Tactically Responsive Space program.

Rocket Lab said that it launched the mission just 16 hours and 42 minutes after receiving notice from the Space Force, the fastest response time ever for a TacRS mission. It also completed spacecraft commissioning within 38 hours and rendezvous and proximity operations within 59 hours, both ahead of Space Force deadlines.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past week, amid a 34% rise in message volume.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of July 8| Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$RKLB is getting hit with the broader growth selloff, but the CEO share sale noise feels overblown. Peter Beck’s 10b5-1 plan was disclosed months ago, not a surprise. The sale was pre-scheduled, while he still retains roughly 90% of his stake. He also reduced compensation and canceled unvested RSUs to prioritize company resources.”

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Another user said, “$RKLB all in one rocket company setting the new standard in the industry time to buy and hold and make some generational wealth happen!”

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RKLB stock has surged 115% over the past year.

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