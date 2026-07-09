Retail investors on Stocktwits dismissed Hunterbrook Capital’s short-seller report, with some noting that the company’s shares were holding up despite the allegations.

On Wednesday, Hunterbrook Capital accused Bloom Energy of concealing its reliance on Chinese suppliers for scandium.

Bloom responded, saying it is reviewing the report and defended its diversified global supply chain.

BE stock is up 157.67% so far this year, driven higher by surging demand and noteworthy partnerships with hyperscalers.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) jumped nearly 3% in the premarket session on Thursday as retail investors dismissed short-seller Hunterbrook Capital’s report alleging a cover-up of its heavy reliance on Chinese suppliers.

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Some retail investors called the report a “manipulation,” while others said that plenty of companies purchase Chinese materials.

BE Stock: Retail Defends Bloom Energy

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing, with message volumes surging 446% within 24 hours.

One bullish user said, “$BE the same way pre IPO investors have to wait like six months to sell their shares once the company's public these hedge funds that produce these short reports should have to hold their short positions for six months because if they're going to publish this and ruin a company reputation and then have an instant 10 to 20% drop and then they can sell it for a profit that's just ridiculous that's manipulation they should stand by their short and have to deal with the consequences…”

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Another user said, “Everyone buys from China. And I'm sure the 'current' production might not be enough, but um. Pretty sure they can INCREASE production if the demand is there.” The user encouraged buying the dip.

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A third user said the stock is “holding well even with the China allegations. Investors are holding and not getting spooked. Good job holding!”

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What Did Hunterbrook Allege?

Hunterbrook Capital accused Bloom Energy of concealing its reliance on Chinese suppliers for scandium, a key material used in its fuel cells, despite repeated claims by CEO K.R. Sridhar that Bloom has no China-linked supply chain. Hunterbrook also argued that Bloom's plan to scale production to 5 gigawatts annually would require nearly the entire projected global supply of scandium oxide, raising questions about the feasibility of its growth targets.

Bloom responded, saying it is reviewing the report and defended its diversified global supply chain, adding that fuel cells require only tiny amounts of scandium oxide to deliver significant performance benefits.

BE stock is up 157.67% so far this year, driven higher by surging demand and noteworthy partnerships with hyperscalers.

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