Everpure’s preliminary fiscal 2028 outlook prompted several analysts to raise estimates as the company targets faster growth across AI, hyperscale, and data management markets.

Everpure expects fiscal 2028 revenue of $7 billion to $7.3 billion, representing 39% to 45% year-over-year growth.

BofA raised its price target to $180 from $150, while Northland lifted its target to $167 from $128.

Everpure expects Modern Data Software, Scale AI and Hyperscale Solutions to contribute about 20% of total revenue by fiscal 2030.

Everpure Inc. (P) shares surged more than 18% to an all-time high Thursday as analysts raised price targets following the company’s financial analyst meeting, where management laid out a preliminary fiscal 2028 outlook indicating sharply faster revenue and profit growth.

At the time of this writing, Everpure (P) stock was up around 16% and among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Everpure's Expanding Business Fuels Long-Term Outlook

Everpure reaffirmed fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion, representing 37% to 38% year-on-year growth, and non-GAAP operating income of $940 million to $960 million.

For fiscal 2028, the company expects preliminary revenue of $7 billion to $7.3 billion, up 39% to 45% year over year, while non-GAAP operating income is projected at $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion, representing 80% to 100% year-over-year growth.

Everpure Expands Beyond Core Storage

Everpure said its growth strategy now spans four areas: Core and Core AI, Modern Data Software, Scale AI and Hyperscale Solutions. The latter three are expected to generate roughly 20% of the company's revenue by fiscal 2030, broadening Everpure beyond its traditional enterprise storage business.

CEO Charlie Giancarlo said the company is at an “inflection point” as its technology expands into enterprise data management and hyperscaler solutions.

Everpure also said it has posted eight consecutive quarters of accelerating revenue growth and invested an average of 19% of annual revenue in research and development over the past five years.

Analysts Raise Estimates After Outlook

BofA said estimates based on fiscal 2028 guidance were about 10% above consensus for revenue and roughly 40% above consensus for operating income, but still viewed those forecasts as “conservative,” according to The Fly.

Northland said the midpoints of Everpure’s preliminary fiscal 2028 revenue and operating profit outlooks were 16% and 36% above consensus, respectively.

Firm Rating Previous Target New Target Upside Potential BofA Buy $150 $180 64.2% Northland Outperform $128 $167 52.3% Piper Sandler Overweight $133 $162 47.7% Citi Buy $130 $160 45.9% Evercore ISI Outperform $130 $145 32.2% Morgan Stanley Overweight $119 $137 24.9% Lake Street Buy $120 $130 18.6% Upside potential is calculated from Everpure stock’s previous close of $109.65 | Source: TheFly

Morgan Stanley raised its fiscal 2028 and 2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 15% and 30% and now forecasts 35% revenue growth and 43% EPS growth through 2029. The firm said consistent share gains, expansion of Everpure’s total addressable market, and faster market growth support a new “Rule of 60” baseline, per TheFly.

Citi, meanwhile, called Everpure an “inflection point,” citing its storage intellectual property and expanding data management opportunities across enterprises, hyperscalers and neoclouds.



According to TheFly, Piper Sandler continues to place Everpure among its top 5 picks, citing the shift towards all-flash across customer types, product advantages, share gains in storage, "Year of Refresh," and hyperscaler momentum.

Retail Sentiment Around Everpure Stock

At the time of this writing, retail investor sentiment surrounding P stock was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

P stock retail sentiment on September 24 as of 10:40 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far in 2026, P stock has rallied more than 85%. In comparison, the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) and the Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ), which hold P stock, have risen nearly 31% and 9%, respectively.

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