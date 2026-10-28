A Walmart+-branded Rivian delivery van was photographed on a car hauler in Indiana, sparking speculation about a possible new commercial customer.

Amazon still remains Rivian’s largest commercial customer.

Earlier this month, Cox Automotive estimated that Rivian sold 8,469 commercial vans in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2026, a 221% increase from a year earlier.

The Tuesday rally comes on the heels of a slump on Monday when the stock touched fresh 52-week lows.

Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN) rose over 3% on Tuesday after a commercial van wrapped in Walmart+ livery was spotted on a car hauler in Indiana, raising hopes of a potential new fleet customer, a day after the stock hit a fresh 52-week low.

The news website EV, dedicated to electric vehicle updates, highlighted that a Rivian van was spotted in Walmart+ livery, the photographs of which were shared on Reddit forums.

The photograph in question shows a blue van carrying the Walmart+ logo and “Same day. Right to your door” on its rear doors. Rivian has never named Walmart among its electric van customers. It remains unclear whether the van is a pilot, demonstration unit, or something more, the report said.

Rivian’s Big Amazon Order

Amazon still remains Rivian’s largest commercial customer. The retail giant ordered 100,000 vans from Rivian in 2019 under the condition that the EV maker would only sell its vans to it initially. The exclusivity clause ended in late 2023, and Rivian opened commercial-van orders to other customers in early 2025, adding HelloFresh and AT&T to its customer list.

Earlier this month, Cox Automotive estimated that Rivian sold 8,469 commercial vans in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2026, a 221% increase from a year earlier. Sales through the first nine months reached about 15,685 units, accounting for 38% of the company’s overall sales in the period.

Walmart previously reserved 5,000 General Motors BrightDrop vans in 2022 and agreed to buy 4,500 Canoo vehicles the same year. While GM subsequently ended production of the BrightDrop vans in the second half of 2025, Canoo filed for bankruptcy in early 2025.

RIVN’s Rocky Start To Week

The Tuesday rally comes on the heels of a slump on Monday when the stock touched fresh 52-week lows. Reuters reported that German automaker Volkswagen is weighing using China-developed vehicle software for a large share of its European mass-market electric lineup, a move that could reduce reliance on its U.S. partner.

Until recently, the German group had kept the distinction clear: XPeng software for China and Rivian for Western markets.

How Did RIVN Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RIVN stock stayed within the 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'normal' levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism for the stock’s long-term potential.

View this Stocktwits post

Another voiced optimism for the stock’s upcoming earnings slated for Oct. 29

View this Stocktwits post

According to data from Fiscal AI, analysts on average expect the company to report a 28% increase in revenue to $1.99 billion, and a loss per share of $0.56, lower than the loss of $0.65 in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

RIVN stock has dropped 40% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<