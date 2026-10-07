BEAM-301 is a one-time liver-targeted treatment designed to correct a common genetic error that causes glycogen storage disease type Ia, or GSDIa.

At the higher dose, median time before blood sugar dropped too low rose from 2.5 hours at the start to the protocol maximum of 15 hours by day 36, the company said.

H.C. Wainwright now sees higher probabilities of success for BEAM-301, as well as BEAM-302 designed to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

According to data from Koyfin, 13 of the 15 analysts covering BEAM rate it 'Buy' or higher while two rate it 'Hold.'

Shares of Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) climbed more than 4% on Tuesday after the company released the first clinical results from its BEAM-301 trial, which H.C. Wainwright said strengthens conviction in its platform.

BEAM-301 is a one-time liver-targeted treatment designed to correct a common genetic error that causes glycogen storage disease type Ia, or GSDIa. People with this condition cannot properly maintain blood sugar and must take frequent cornstarch doses to avoid dangerous lows.

What The Beam Early Trial Showed

As of an August data cutoff, six patients had received a single infusion—three at a 20 mg dose and three at 40 mg. At the higher dose, median time before blood sugar dropped too low rose from 2.5 hours at the start to the protocol maximum of 15 hours by day 36, the company said.

Two of those three patients completed the full 15-hour controlled fast while keeping stable blood sugar levels and stopped needing daily starch supplementation entirely. The lower-dose group saw smaller gains.

Continuous glucose monitoring also showed more time in a healthy range. Safety appeared consistent with similar therapies; most side effects resolved, and no dose-limiting problems or treatment discontinuations occurred, it said. However, all patients experienced at least one treatment-related adverse event, and four had serious adverse events.

Wall Street Weighs In On BEAM

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating on Beam Therapeutics with an $80 price target following the initial data. The data strengthens conviction in Beam's platform's potential across hematology and liver-targeted genetic diseases, the analyst told investors in a research note.

H.C. Wainwright sees higher probabilities of success for BEAM-301, as well as BEAM-302, designed to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). For BEAM-301, the early fasting and starch-reduction findings are encouraging, contends H.C. Wainwright.

According to data from Koyfin, 13 of the 15 analysts covering BEAM rate it 'Buy' or higher while two rate it 'Hold.' The 12-month average price target on the stock is $52.12, which, though below Wainwright’s target, still implies a potential upside of over 100% from current trading levels.

Beam's Next Steps

Beam is already enrolling patients in a 60 mg cohort and plans to discuss a possible path toward approval with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Company executives described the findings as early proof that a single treatment can restore the body’s own glucose production and ease the heavy daily burden of managing GSDIa.

How Did BEAM Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BEAM stock stayed in 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while retail chatter stayed at 'high' levels.

BEAM stock is down 12% year-to-date.

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