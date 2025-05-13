Bernstein hiked its price target on Rivian to $7.05 from $6.10 while Stifel raised its target to $18 from $16.

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) jumped over 4% in pre-market trading on Monday after multiple brokerages hiked their price targets on the stock.

Bernstein hiked its price target on Rivian to $7.05 from $6.10 while maintaining its ‘Underperform’ rating on the shares. However, the brokerage’s new price target still implies a 51% downside to the stock’s closing price of $14.26 on Friday.

The brokerage said that the company’s first-quarter earnings were better than feared, adding that the long-term path remains capital-intensive and scale-constrained. Rivian needs near-perfect execution through 2030 to reach scale, breakeven, and positive free cash flow – an ask too high in a sector known for surprises, the firm opined, as per TheFly.

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro also raised the firm’s price target on Rivian to $18 from $16 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. Stifel believes the company is making "solid progress toward several key milestones" despite near-term headwinds, and its long-term story is intact.

Rivian reported its first-quarter earnings last week, beating Wall Street expectations. However, the company trimmed its 2025 delivery outlook to 40,000 to 46,000 units from a prior projection of 46,000 to 51,000, citing tariff-related headwinds and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Rivian, however, still expects to achieve a modest positive gross profit for 2025.

According to data from Koyfin, 16 of 29 analysts covering the stock rate it a ‘Hold’, 10 rate it a ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy', while three others rate it a ‘Strong Sell.’ The average price target on the stock is $14.06.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Rivian remained unmoved in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

RIVN's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:10 a.m. ET on May 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

RIVN stock is up by about 8% this year and nearly 31% over the past 12 months.

