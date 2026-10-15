September’s consumer-price index rose 0.6%, the sharpest monthly increase since April, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Wednesday.

By switching to an electric vehicle, Gerber argued, consumers avoid the gasoline component that has pushed headline inflation higher, leaving them closer to the core rate.

Gerber further recommended a Tesla or Rivian’s new R2 SUV in his post.

Rivian started deliveries of the R2 in June.

Investor and Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber on Wednesday urged car buyers towards electric vehicles, highlighting that the choice would pull down a household’s effective inflation rate amid rising fuel costs .

“BUY AN EV and your inflation rate is 2.6%. - lots of Tesla and Rivians for sale…,” Gerber wrote on X.

The comment came in response to the September Consumer Price Index release, which showed headline inflation accelerating to 3.7% year-over-year, driven largely by energy costs. Gerber framed the numbers as a practical choice for drivers. By switching to an electric vehicle, he argued, consumers avoid the gasoline component that has pushed headline inflation higher, leaving them closer to the core rate.

CPI Data And Energy Impact

September’s consumer-price index rose 0.6%, the sharpest monthly increase since April, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Wednesday.

Gasoline drove most of the gain, climbing 9.1% in the month and 34.2% from a year earlier; the broader energy category advanced 20.4% annually. Core prices, which leave out food and energy, edged up 0.3% for the month and 2.6% over the year, a bit higher than forecasts. The report lands weeks ahead of the midterm elections, as higher fuel costs continue to reflect supply strains tied to conflicts in the Middle East.

Gerber Recommends Rivian R2

Gerber further recommended Rivian’s new R2 SUV in his post. “...have heard good things about the R2,” he wrote.

Rivian started deliveries of the R2 in June. The vehicle, unlike Rivian’s other older offerings, starts at a lower price point and is expected to drive the company towards more volume and subsequently, profitability. The company started deliveries with the dual-motor Performance trim with the Launch Package, with a sticker price of $57,990.

A dual-motor Premium trim is scheduled for late 2026 at $53,990, and more affordable single-motor Standard variants are expected to follow in 2027: a long-range version around $48,490, and a smaller-battery base model targeting roughly $45,000.

How Did TSLA, RIVN Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels. Sentiment around RIVN, meanwhile, rose from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said that they have added more shares of Rivian. They opined that downsides are already priced into the shares.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user highlighted Rivian’s software deal with German automaker Volkswagen and opined that the company’s stock price is low because investors are viewing it solely as a car maker and not a software provider.

View this Stocktwits post

TSLA stock has dropped 19% year-to-date, while RIVN has dropped 35%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.