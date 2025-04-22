Gomez currently serves as CEO, co-founder, and board member of Cohere Inc., a technology company focused on artificial intelligence.

California-based EV maker Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that it has expanded the size of its board and appointed an additional director.

The company said it elected Aidan Gomez to serve as a Class II director, effective immediately.

Gomez currently serves as CEO, co-founder, and board member of Cohere Inc., a technology company focused on artificial intelligence.

Before joining Cohere, Gomez also served as a researcher at Google and worked on its deep learning Google Brain project.

Gomez’s term will expire at the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders, the company said.

The new addition to the board of the company comes as it gears up for the launch of its R2 sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the first half of 2026.

R2 is expected to be priced around $45,000, placing the company in the mass market EV segment against Tesla’s best-selling Model Y SUV. Rivian’s other consumer vehicles cater to higher-end customers.

For the full year 2025, the company now expects to deliver between 46,000 and 51,000 units, which is below the 51,579 units delivered in 2024.

The firm is also planning to shut down its plant in Illinois for about a month in the second half of the year to prepare for the R2 production launch.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Rivian fell marginally over the past 24 hours but stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory, while message volume dropped from ‘low’ to ‘extremely low’ levels.

RIVN's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:45 a.m. ET on April 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

RIVN stock is down by 14% so far this year but up about 30% over the past 12 months.

