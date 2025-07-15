According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Scaringe moved about four million shares and six million options to his ex-wife on July 9.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) CEO RJ Scaringe has transferred a significant portion of his holdings in the company to his former spouse, Meagan, as part of a divorce settlement.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Scaringe moved about four million shares and six million options to his ex-wife on July 9.

According to a report from TechCrunch, the shares and options could be worth roughly $130 million at Rivian’s current stock price. However, they have varying strike prices, which would affect the total return if sold, the report noted.

The report further stated that Scaringe’s voting power has slipped from 7.6% earlier this year to around 4% following the transfer, hitting the lowest level since Rivian’s 2021 IPO.

Scaringe filed for divorce in October 2023. A Rivian spokesperson told TechCrunch that RJ and Meagan have finalised their divorce. The shift in stock ownership doesn’t have an impact on Rivian’s business or operations, according to the company.

Scaringe’s ownership stake in Rivian was 2% before the divorce settlement. The CEO and founder still controls a mix of around 50 million shares, options, and Restricted Stock Units, or RSUs, which can increase his ownership and voting power when they fully vest, TechCrunch added.

Rivian counts Amazon.com Inc. and German automaker Volkswagen AG among its biggest shareholders. The company is currently gearing up to increase vehicle deliveries with its cheaper offering called the R2 SUV, slated for launch in the first half of 2026.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RIVN is unmoved within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume fell from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ levels.

RIVN's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:25 p.m. ET on July 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



RIVN stock is down by 5% this year and by about 28% over the past 12 months.

