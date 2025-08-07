Ripple said the acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Ripple announced on Thursday that it has agreed to acquire Rail, a stablecoin-powered platform for global payments, for $200 million, which will help both companies deliver a comprehensive stablecoin payments solution.

The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act in July, a law to create a regulatory regime for dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies known as stablecoins, which could result in digital assets being used to make payments. This marks a significant shift for digital currencies by laying the groundwork for compliant blockchain-based transactions across consumer and enterprise markets.

Retail sentiment on Ripple remained unchanged in the 'bearish' territory, with chatter at 'extremely low' levels, according to Stocktwits data.

Ripple is a blockchain-based payment protocol developed to enable fast, secure, and low-cost cross-border transactions, and its native cryptocurrency, XRP, serves as a bridge asset that facilitates liquidity between different fiat currencies, allowing transactions to settle in seconds with minimal fees.

Rail adds to Ripple’s capabilities with virtual accounts and automated back-office infrastructure, streamlining operations, Ripple said. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, it added.

"As regulations become more clear and the space has grown and matured, this opportunity for stablecoin payments is really ripe, and the acquisition of Rail just really solidifies our market leadership in stablecoin payments," said Monica Long, president of Ripple, in an interview with Reuters, which first reported the news.

According to Ripple, Rail is a payment infrastructure platform that compliantly connects fiat and stablecoin technologies, enabling clients to move money quickly, reduce costs, and scale their operations via a single API.

Ripple said that it has invested over $3 billion to date in acquisitions and strategic opportunities and that Ripple remains committed to actively expanding through mergers and acquisitions.

In April, Ripple announced that it was acquiring Hidden Road for $1.25 billion, an acquisition that made Ripple the first crypto company to own and operate a global, multi-asset prime broker.

Hidden Road offers institutions a one-stop shop of advanced services, including clearing, prime brokerage, and financing across foreign exchange, digital assets, derivatives, swaps, and fixed income.

