Starboard CEO Jeff Smith believes Riot Platforms and Flowserve have been undervalued by the market, according to a Bloomberg report, citing an investor presentation.

As per Smith, both companies are now set to benefit from growing demand for power and investment in infrastructure.

The firm said Texas-based equipment maker Flowserve’s pumps, valves, and related products place it well to capture reindustrialization spending, including in nuclear power generation.

With Riot, approved power projects in Texas, along with a signed lease with Anthropic and longer-term arrangements with Advanced Micro Devices, position the company for the data-center boom, Starboard said.

Shares of Riot Platforms (RIOT) and Flowserve (FLS) advanced on Wednesday after activist investor Starboard Value reportedly outlined further upside for both companies.

According to a Bloomberg News report, citing an investor presentation by Starboard’s Jeff Smith at the 13th Annual Capitalize for Kids Investors Conference in Toronto, the CEO believes that both companies have been undervalued by the market.

As per Smith, both companies are now set to benefit from growing demand for power and investment in infrastructure. While RIOT gained 7% on Wednesday, FLS added 2%

Flowserve’s Industrial Positioning

The firm said Texas-based equipment maker Flowserve’s pumps, valves, and related products place it well to capture reindustrialization spending, including in nuclear power generation. Disruptions in the Middle East that have delayed deliveries could later support new orders for reconstruction and pipeline work. Starboard projected high-single-digit or stronger revenue growth, supported by a record backlog, and operating margins above 22% by 2030 as the start of a longer expansion, Bloomberg said.

In May, Starboard wrote to Flowserve's board urging it to improve operating margins and accelerate revenue growth.

“Flowserve is a great business in a strong industry that has been held back by inconsistent execution. The company trades at a significant discount to peers – even before accounting for Flowserve’s substantial opportunity to improve margins and earnings. With improved performance, we believe the value creation potential at Flowserve is considerable,” Starboard then wrote.

Riot Platforms’ Data-Center Shift

With regard to Riot, Starboard believes approved power projects in Texas, along with a signed lease with Anthropic and longer-term arrangements with Advanced Micro Devices, position the company for the data-center boom, as reported by Bloomberg.

Starboard, in its presentation, described the company’s progress on governance and contracts as significant yet not fully reflected in the market. Anthropic’s IPO, set to price the same day as the presentation, was cited as a potential catalyst for the firm.

The firm estimated that announced deals could generate roughly $2.3 billion in rental income by mid-to-late 2028, with additional value possible through a real estate investment trust conversion or sale to an established data-center operator or infrastructure investor.

Starboard built a significant position in Riot in 2024, when the company was primarily a Bitcoin miner. The activist publicly pushed for converting some of Riot’s existing powered facilities into space for large data-center tenants to capture AI demand.

Earlier this year, in February, the investor wrote to Riot, pressing the company to accelerate its shift from Bitcoin mining to AI/high-performance computing data-center deals, arguing that share price had underperformed peers that secured larger AI/HPC contracts and that “time is of the essence.” It called for a “renewed sense of urgency” to complete more material deals while power markets remained tight.

How Did RIOT, FLS Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RIOT stock jumped from 'bearish' to 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'normal' levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around FLS stayed ‘neutral,' accompanied by 'normal' levels of retail chatter.

While RIOT stock has gained 44% year-to-date, FLS has added 17%.

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