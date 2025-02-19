Rio Tinto Stock Slips As Mitsui Acquires 40% Stake In Australian Mining Project – Retail Remains Bullish

Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) shares fell as much as 2% in morning trade on Wednesday after Japan's Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) signed agreements to acquire a 40% interest in the Rhodes Ridge Joint Venture (RRJV), a major mining project in Australia, from Rio Tinto's existing partners.

The deal, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, strengthens Mitsui’s presence in Australian mining and leaves Rio Tinto's 50% stake in the project unchanged. 

Mitsui agreed to purchase the entirety of VOC Group’s 25% interest in the venture and separately entered a heads of agreement to acquire an additional 15% from AMB Holdings Pty. 

If the second transaction closes, AMB Holdings will retain a 10% stake.

Rio Tinto is advancing development at Rhodes Ridge. A pre-feasibility study, followed by a feasibility study, is expected to be completed this year. 

The project is slated to begin production by 2030, leveraging Rio Tinto’s existing rail, port, and power infrastructure.

In a separate development, European industrial and energy company Metlen Energy & Metals (METLEN) announced two long-term strategic agreements with Rio Tinto to improve the supply chain for bauxite and alumina.

Screenshot 2025-02-19 092908.png Rio Tinto's Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.19 as of 9:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the stock’s dip, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish,’ with steady chatter. 

Rio Tinto’s stock is down 6% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Read also: Arista Stock Slides Pre-Market Despite Bullish Calls From Wall Street After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

