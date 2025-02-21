RingCentral Stock Dips As Weak Guidance Spooks Investors: Retail Sentiment Flips To Bearish

RingCentral achieved GAAP operating profitability for the first time in 2024 but forward guidance dented sentiment toward the stock.

RingCentral Stock Dips As Weak Guidance Spooks Investors: Retail Sentiment Flips To Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) shares slipped in Friday's premarket session after the cloud-based communications software and services provider issued below-consensus guidance despite reporting a beat for the fiscal year 2024 fourth quarter.

The Belmont, California-based company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 versus $0.86 for the year-ago quarter. The bottom-line result was a penny ahead of the consensus estimate and edged past the $0.96-$0.97 guidance range.

Revenue climbed 8% year over year (YoY) to $615 million versus the $612.42-million consensus estimate and the guidance of $611 million to $613 million.

Subscription revenue rose 8% to $590 million, accounting for 96% of the total revenue. The guidance was for $587 million to $589 million.

RingCentral’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved YoY to $153 million from $138 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin also expanded to 24.9% from 24.2%.

Among the operational metrics, annualized exit recurring subscriptions (ARR) rose 7% YoY to $2.489 billion, slower than the 9% growth in the third quarter. Enterprise ARR increased by 7%. The company said it won more than 30 deals that were over $1 million in total contract value in the fourth quarte

Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral's founder and CEO, said, “Our new AI-powered products are gaining steam.” He also noted the unveiling of the RingCentral AI Receptionist, or AIR, on Thursday.

The AIR artificial intelligence (AI) phone agent uses generative AI (GenAI) to automatically answer customer questions and transfer callers to the right place,

CFO Abhey Lamba said RingCentral achieved GAAP operating profitability for the first time in 2024.

RingCentral also announced the elevation of Chief Innovation Officer and CMO Kira Makagon to the post of President and COO, effective immediately.

The company expects to generate nearly $600 million in operating cash flow in 2025.

RingCentral guided adjusted EPS in the range of $0.93-$0.97 for the first quarter and $4.13-$4.27 for the fiscal year 2025. The guidance trailed the consensus estimates of $1.01 and $4.22, respectively.

The company expects $607 million to $612 million in revenue for the quarter and 4%-6% revenue growth for the full year. Analysts, on average, expect $627 million in revenue for the quarter and 8.9% revenue growth for the year.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward RingCentral stock flipped to ‘bearish’ (35/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago. The message volume perked up to an ‘extremely high’ level. 

rng-sentiment.png RNG sentiment and message volume February 21, premarket as of 4:22 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

In premarket trading on Friday, RingCentral stock slid 5.75% to $29. The stock has lost over 12% this year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Boise Cascade Stock Slips Aftermarket As Q4 Profit Falls Nearly 30%: Retail Shrugs It Off

Boise Cascade Stock Slips Aftermarket As Q4 Profit Falls Nearly 30%: Retail Shrugs It Off

Recent Stories

What are Ivy League Colleges? Are they the right career choice? iwh

What are Ivy League Colleges? Are they the right career choice?

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Say Goodbye to Long Movie Ads? Bengaluru Man Wins Case Against PVR INOX

Karnataka Pulse | Say Goodbye to Long Movie Ads? Bengaluru Man Wins Case Against PVR INOX

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Portfolios of Ministers after 1st Cabinet Meet | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Portfolios of Ministers after 1st Cabinet Meet | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BJP’s Mohan Bisht on Likelihood of Becoming Dy Speaker of Delhi Assembly | Asianet Newsable

BJP’s Mohan Bisht on Likelihood of Becoming Dy Speaker of Delhi Assembly | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Drishyam 3 CONFIRMED! Mohanlal Returns with Surprising New Cast – The Past Never Stays Silent!

Drishyam 3 CONFIRMED! Mohanlal Returns with Surprising New Cast – The Past Never Stays Silent!

Video Icon
Trump Claims 'BRICS States Just Broke Up', Slams Biden Over Group's Currency 'Threat'

Trump Claims 'BRICS States Just Broke Up', Slams Biden Over Group's Currency 'Threat'

Video Icon