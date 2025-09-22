The bullish update reflects renewed optimism in the quantum computing space, following developments shared during the recent Quantum World Congress.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) received a vote of confidence from B. Riley Financial Inc. analyst Craig Ellis, who increased the firm’s price target from $19 to $35.

Rigetti Computing stock traded over 6% lower on Monday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory (88/100) and hit its highest level in 2025 amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

RGTI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:35 a.m. ET on Sep. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 103% increase in user message count over 24 hours.

According to Ellis, the quantum sector’s progress, both in technology and commercialization, is moving faster than previously anticipated. These advancements are pushing the boundaries of what was once considered long-term innovation.

The analyst highlighted a key change at the Department of Energy’s National Laboratories, which he says are now increasingly focused on developing commercially viable quantum technologies rather than just theoretical research. This pivot, according to the analyst, marks a turning point where "former frontier technology is rapidly advancing toward integrated capability and commerciality."

On September 18, Rigetti announced that it had secured a $5.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to lead advancements in superconducting quantum networking.

The new project seeks to develop foundational infrastructure for a future quantum internet by enabling communication between distant quantum devices. By linking separate quantum processors, researchers aim to create a computing model similar to those used in classical computing clusters.

Rigetti Computing's stock has gained over 78% in 2025 and over 3,440% in the last 12 months.

