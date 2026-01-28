Richtech Robotics has partnered with Microsoft, and both companies have worked to upgrade Richtech’s ADAM robot using Azure AI technologies.

Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR) announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) through its AI Co-Innovation Labs to advance practical applications of agentic artificial intelligence in real-world robotic operations.

Under this collaboration, both parties have worked to upgrade Richtech Robotics’ ADAM robot using Azure AI technologies, boosting its ability to perceive, reason, and interact within complex physical environments.

Context-Aware Enhancements

The initiative aims to move robots beyond basic task completion toward more adaptive, context-aware interactions in customer-facing and operational settings. The ADAM robot now integrates additional context signals, such as time of day, weather conditions, and promotional events, enabling more natural responses to customer needs.

Vision-based models help maintain efficiency and quality during peak periods, while operational awareness features alert staff to potential ingredient or equipment issues before they disrupt workflows. Following the update, Richtech Robotics' stock rose by more than 43% on Tuesday morning.

Richtech Robotics said these agentic AI capabilities can be extended to sectors including logistics, hospitality, and manufacturing.

“By working closely with the Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Labs, our teams were able to jointly develop and deploy intelligent capabilities that strengthen reliability, enhance customer interactions, and support scalable automation across physical environments.” -Wayne Huang, Founder and CEO, Richtech Robotics

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day, amid ‘high’ message volume.

RR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:40 a.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user called the partnership a ‘game changer in conversational interactions’.

Another user believes the stock is undervalued.

Earlier this month, the company’s chief operating officer, Phil Zheng, said that the firm’s goal is not full automation, but targeted relief, handling a slice of daily workflows so human staff can focus on higher-value responsibilities. “If you can have a robot that could take on 10% of the workflow, that’s a huge amount of labor that would free up to do things that have to be done by humans,” added Zheng.

RR stock has gained over 32% in the last 12 months.

