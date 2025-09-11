The new tool enables instant product identification within a retailer’s catalog supported by Rezolve’s infrastructure.

Rezolve AI (RZLV), a company specializing in AI-driven customer engagement technology, announced a new feature called Visual Search on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The new tool enables users to identify and shop for products by simply pointing their phone’s camera at real-world objects, eliminating the need for traditional keyword searches. This enables instant product identification within a retailer’s catalog supported by Rezolve’s infrastructure.

Shares of the company traded over 5% higher in Thursday’s pre-market session.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<