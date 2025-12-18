According to Stocktwits data, WEEDCOIN recorded the largest increase in message volume over the past two weeks, surpassing even Bitcoin.

The token jumped over 30% in the last 24 hours and ranked among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits Wednesday night.

Gains came after Reuters reported that President Donald Trump is expected to address the potential loosening of federal regulations on marijuana on Thursday

The Weedcoin (WEEDCOIN) token has surged more than 150% over the past week, fueled by speculation that President Donald Trump may issue an executive order directing federal agencies to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

Weedcoin’s price jumped more than 30% in the last 24 hours and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktits on Wednesday night. The token has gained 158.6% over the last seven days, according to CoinGecko data. During that time frame, retail sentiment around Weedcoin on Stocktwits has improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory. Chatter also jumped to ‘extremely high’ from ‘low’ levels.

WEEDCOIN retail sentiment and message volume on December 18 as of 1:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Trump Comments Drive Cannabis-Linked Momentum

Wednesday night’s gains come after Reuters reported that President Donald Trump is expected to address the potential loosening of federal regulations on marijuana on Thursday, citing a White House official.

Trump said earlier this week that he is considering an executive order to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. The change could reshape the cannabis industry by easing criminal penalties and expanding access to research funding.

Similar gains were seen on the equities side after hours on stocks like Tilray (TLRY), Canopy Growth (CGC), Sundial Growers (SNDL). TLRY’s stock gained more than 4% in after hours trade and was also among the top trending stocks on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the cannabis distributor remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Weedcoin Dominates Retail Attention

According to Stocktwits data, Weedcoin recorded the largest increase in message volume over the past two weeks, surpassing even Bitcoin (BTC). The token is also among the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in terms of new watchers during that period.

Over the past week, Weedcoin ranked as one of the most active tickers on the platform, trailing only Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple’s native token (XRP). That performance stands in contrast to broader crypto market sentiment, which has remained largely ‘bearish’ for major assets including BTC, ETH, and Solana (SOL).

