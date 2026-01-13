When asked about the company’s strategic transactions, CEO Mark Goldsmith said at a conference that the company has a policy of not commenting on rumors or speculation.

Goldsmith, however, said that 2026 will be a year of “growing impact” for the Redwood City-based biotech.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Merck is in talks to purchase Revolution Medicines in a deal that values the latter between $28 billion and $32 billion.

Stifel analyst Laura Prendergast said that the company’s pipeline updates at the conference "have us thinking that this speculated $28-32B range might not be enough."

Shares of Revolution Medicines (RVMD) dipped 1% on Monday after CEO Mark Goldsmith failed to confirm buyout talks with either Merck (MRK) or AbbVie (ABBV).

Responding to a question on the company’s strategic transactions at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, Goldsmith said, “I have very little to say about the latter part of your question since, obviously, we have a well-established company policy of not commenting on rumors or speculation, so I won't be able to address that particular question.”

He further added that 2026 will be a year of impact for the Redwood City-based biotech. “2026 will be a year of growing impact for RevMed, with key milestones to track across our clinical programs as well as in advancing new programs and growing our capabilities,” he said.

Buyout Talks

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Merck is in talks to purchase Revolution Medicines in a deal that values the latter between $28 billion and $32 billion. The deal could be announced as soon as later this month or not materialize at all, the report said.

Prior to that, the newspaper reported that AbbVie is in talks to acquire the cancer drugmaker. However, AbbVie denied the report in an emailed statement to Stocktwits and said, “AbbVie has not been in talks to acquire RevMed.”

Before reports of deal talks, Revolution Medicines was valued at about $16 billion. It currently has a market cap of about $22.65 billion.

Company Portfolio

Revolution Medicines is developing therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. RAS-addicted cancers are prevalent malignancies, including pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers, driven by mutations in RAS genes.

The company currently has multiple drugs in clinical development including daraxonrasib, elironrasib, zoldonrasib, and RMC-5127. Some of its investigational drugs are yet to enter human trials.

Analyst Weighs In

Stifel analyst Laura Prendergast said on Monday that the company’s pipeline updates at the conference "have us thinking that this speculated $28-32B range might not be enough."

The analyst added that they are now reviewing the stock’s target price and ‘Buy’ rating in light of the acquisition speculation and portfolio updates.

According to data from Koyfin, all 19 analysts covering RVMD stock rate it ‘Buy’ or higher.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.