Retail Traders Bet Big On Strategy’s Stock Ahead Of Michael Saylor’s Appearance At Trump’s White House Crypto Summit

Michael Saylor’s recent comments around the U.S. acquiring one million Bitcoin has crypto investors watching Strategy’s stock closely ahead of the White House Digital Assets Summit.

Retail Traders Bet Big On Strategy’s Stock Ahead Of Michael Saylor’s Appearance At Trump’s White House Crypto Summit
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Retail investors on Stocktwits are overwhelmingly bullish on Strategy (MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, ahead of co-founder Michael Saylor’s appearance at the White House Digital Assets Summit on March 7. 

The stock, known for being a Bitcoin (BTC) proxy, has gained 15% over the past week but remains down 11% for the month.

After surging more than 12% in the previous session, shares were down nearly 3% in pre-market trading on Thursday.

A Stocktwits poll showed that 57% of respondents expect Strategy’s stock to close above $325 this week. This implies an upside of 5% from Wednesday’s closing and highlights confidence in the company’s Bitcoin-heavy strategy. 

Meanwhile, only 13% of retail traders foresee a drop below $240, indicating that bearish sentiment remains muted despite broader market volatility.

Screenshot 2025-03-06 074931.png Stocktwits poll asking retail traders where they expect MSTR's stock price to close this week. | Source: Stocktwits

Saylor fueled speculation around Bitcoin’s future in U.S. policy with recent comments to FOX Business, where he suggested the federal government could purchase one million BTC for its strategic reserves. 

He referenced a “six-month process” outlined in a recent executive order and emphasized that decision-making would involve multiple stakeholders, including a 12-member presidential working committee, industry representatives, and lawmakers. 

“It’s above my pay grade to decide how it is determined,” Saylor noted, sidestepping specifics on execution.

He emphasized that if the U.S. government clarified Bitcoin’s status, it could instill greater confidence in citizens considering cryptocurrencies as legitimate savings vehicles.

However, some traders on Stocktwits question whether optimism around Saylor’s White House appearance could lead to a speculative run-up in Strategy’s stock, leaving some buyers as ‘bag holders’ – investors who hold onto declining assets in hopes of a rebound that never materializes.

Strategy has been a standout performer among crypto-related equities. The company currently holds over 499,096 BTC, acquired at an average cost of $66,423 per coin, representing a 37.7% unrealized gain, according to Bitcoin Treasuries. 

Screenshot 2025-03-06 060353.png Strategy retail sentiment and message volume on March 6 as of 6:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Strategy’s stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter. 

As Saylor prepares to take the stage in Washington, all eyes will be on how policymakers react – and whether Strategy’s stock can sustain its rally.

The stock has more than doubled over the past year, outpacing Bitcoin’s gains of around 37% during the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Retail Buzz Around Trump’s Crypto Reserve Plans Overshadows Tax Breaks Ahead of White House Summit

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Alphabet’s YouTube Launches Cheaper Paid Ad-Free Plan In US As Global Subscriber Number Tops 125M: Retail Sentiment Lags

Alphabet’s YouTube Launches Cheaper Paid Ad-Free Plan In US As Global Subscriber Number Tops 125M: Retail Sentiment Lags

Grindr’s Q4 Beat Fails To Impress As Investors Fret Over Slower Revenue Growth Forecast For 2025: Retail Shrugs Off Stock Plunge

Grindr’s Q4 Beat Fails To Impress As Investors Fret Over Slower Revenue Growth Forecast For 2025: Retail Shrugs Off Stock Plunge

Zscaler Stock Jumps Premarket After Beat-And-Raise Q2: Retail Optimism Abounds

Zscaler Stock Jumps Premarket After Beat-And-Raise Q2: Retail Optimism Abounds

Retail Buzz Around Trump’s Crypto Reserve Plans Overshadows Tax Breaks Ahead of White House Summit

Retail Buzz Around Trump’s Crypto Reserve Plans Overshadows Tax Breaks Ahead of White House Summit

Dollar Tree Stock Rises On CFO Appointment, But Retail Sentiment Downbeat On Trump Tariffs

Dollar Tree Stock Rises On CFO Appointment, But Retail Sentiment Downbeat On Trump Tariffs

Recent Stories

Congress's Hooda slams Haryana's debt burden, CM Saini promises prosperity ahead of budget session ddr

Congress's Hooda slams Haryana's debt burden, CM Saini promises prosperity ahead of budget session

MS Dhoni to Ricky Ponting: AB de Villiers picks his top 5 ODI batters of all time HRD

MS Dhoni to Ricky Ponting: AB de Villiers picks his top 5 ODI batters of all time

"Visiting Uttarakhand during winters offers true glimpse of divine aura of Devbhoomi": PM Modi

PM Modi promotes winter tourism in Uttarakhand, calls it a 'divine experience' and key to development

CDSL Share to Trent Share: Top 5 stocks to buy to boost your fortune gcw

CDSL Share to Trent Share: Top 5 stocks to buy to boost your fortune

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The Road to Glory - Who Will Lift the Trophy?

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The Road to Glory – Who Will Lift the Trophy?

Recent Videos

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Punjab's War Against Drugs: Amritsar Cracks Down on Illegal Properties! | Asianet Newsable

Punjab's War Against Drugs: Amritsar Cracks Down on Illegal Properties! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Raghav Chadha Invited By Harvard, to Study Public Policy in US | Asianet Newsable

Raghav Chadha Invited By Harvard, to Study Public Policy in US | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon