The company expects its FY27 revenue to be in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.12 billion, compared to Street expectations of about $1.13 billion, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Gitlab expects its FY27 adjusted net income per share to be in the range of $0.76 to $0.80, versus analysts’ expectations of $1.03.

The company's board authorized the inaugural $400 million share repurchase program.

Gitlab said that customers with more than $1 million of ARR reached 155, an increase of 26% year-over-year.

GitLab shares fell in extended hours of trading on Tuesday after it forecasted full year 2027 revenue and adjusted profit below Wall Street estimates.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said it expects its FY27 revenue to be in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.12 billion. Analysts on average expect FY27 revenue to be about $1.13 billion, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

GitLab expects its FY27 adjusted net income per share to be in the range of $0.76 to $0.80. Analysts on average expect FY27 profit to be $1.03.

GitLab Q4 Numbers

The company reported total revenue of $260.4 million, up 23% year-over-year, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026. “Fiscal year 2026 saw GitLab cross $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and deliver $220 million of free cash flow,” said Jessica Ross, GitLab’s chief financial officer.

The board authorized an inaugural $400 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in the company's long-term growth trajectory and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

“Our new $400 million share repurchase authorization reflects confidence in the business and our commitment to delivering shareholder value,” Ross said.

Q4 Business Highlights

Gitlab said that Customers with more than $1 million of ARR reached 155, an increase of 26% year-over-year and dollar-based net retention rate was 118%.

The company in the fourth quarter introduced GitLab Credits, a usage-based pricing model for GitLab Duo Agent Platform capabilities that provides transparency into AI costs and enables customers to scale agent usage aligned with business value.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around GTLB shares trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen 57.2% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<